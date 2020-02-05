Brainomix Announces the Launch of Its New e-Stroke Suite 9.0

Clinicians will also notice a series of visual refinements, particularly to the e-CTA module, which now has improved multi-phase CTA visualization, including per-phase vessel summary images. Sagittal vessel summary images are also now available for each hemisphere, and there's support for 4D multi-phase CTA series. For the e-Mismatch module, clinicians will notice an improved perfusion results viewer.

"This latest version represents yet another advancement for our award-winning e-Stroke Suite platform, the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution available. Since our initial launch in 2015, we've been committed to developing advanced AI-powered solutions that empower clinicians to make life-saving treatments accessible to all stroke patients – and this, our ninth version in 5 years, continues to deliver on that promise," remarked Dr. Michalis Papadakis, CEO and Co-Founder of Brainomix.

"Overall, this latest version will deliver improved performance, security and stability for clinicians. We're especially excited about the e-Stroke Cloud service, as we know that this can help stroke networks improve their workflow, enable physicians to make faster treatment and transfer decisions, which ultimately can improve the level of care they provide to stroke patients," noted Eric Greveson, Chief Technology Officer of Brainomix.

Brainomix will be showcasing the e-Stroke Suite 9.0 at the International Stroke Conference (ISC) in Los Angeles from 19th – 21st February.

Brainomix's e-Stroke Suite is the most comprehensive imaging solution, empowering clinicians across all stages of the stroke patient pathway and supporting the thrombectomy decision-making process, from non-contrast CT interpretation, to collateral assessments and LVO detection, to more advanced perfusion-based assessments. To learn more about our technology, please visit www.brainomix.com.

