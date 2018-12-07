Brainomix® partners with Oxford University in UK Government funded £17.5 million AI Programme

OXFORD, England, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, an Oxford-based world leader in medical imaging software, is teaming up with the University of Oxford to become one of its technology providers for a £17.5m UK government funded project. Brainomix will demonstrate the significant health economic benefits of its AI-based proprietary imaging software solution, e-Stroke Suite, which is already used in routine clinical practice at leading stroke centres and hospitals across the world.

UK Research and Innovation will fund the National Consortium of Intelligent Medical Imaging (NCIMI) to be led by Oxford University as part of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund. This funding is part of a more extensive £50m project that will see the launch of 5 centres across the country that will bring together businesses, doctors and academia to develop highly innovative products, based in AI and digital technology, that will improve patient care and speed up diagnosis.

Funding came after an announcement earlier in November by UK Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark, who stated "AI has the potential to revolutionise healthcare and improve lives for the better. That's why our modern industrial strategy puts pioneering technologies at the heart of our plans to build a Britain fit for the future. The innovation at these new centres will help diagnose disease earlier to give people more options when it comes to their treatment, and make reporting more efficient, freeing up time for our much-admired NHS staff to spend on direct patient care."

Dr. Michalis Papadakis, CEO and co-founder of Brainomix, said: "Decision making in stroke is time critical and selection of the right therapy for the right patient relies on accurate and fast image interpretation to mitigate the risk of death and disability. The Brainomix team feels honoured to be part of this consortium and to work alongside partners like the University of Oxford, in supporting improved stroke diagnosis by driving innovation and use of AI in healthcare across the UK."

