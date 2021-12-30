Brainrich Inc incentivizes parents to donate excess toys to foster homes and nonprofits for kids.

Brainrich Inc incentivizes parents to donate excess toys to foster homes and nonprofits. Calls other brands to join.

Kids that donate their toys to other kids learn an essential lesson of kindness and care for others.

On the other hand, parents have a chance to declutter and eliminate excess or unwanted toys.

In addition, Brainrich Inc offers $50-$100 store credits towards purchasing a home play gym from brainrichkids.com.

Home play gyms are indoor playgrounds that kids can play on inside their homes in a safe and inclusive environment. Brainrich Kids play gyms are essential for every sensory playroom and loved by progressive parents and child development experts.

Any foster home or kid's related nonprofit can be a Brainrich Toy Drive recipient. Anyone who posts a picture on their social media of donating toys will receive store credit from Brainrichkids.com.

Brainrich Inc also encourages other brands to join and incentivize their following to do the same.

Contact: Yegor Nadvornyy at [email protected] or 1-800-586-1688

