BRAINS BIOCEUTICAL APPOINTS FORMER MANAGING DIRECTOR AND SVP OF BIOGEN TERRY O'REGAN AS PRESIDENT

Terry O'Regan brings over 20 years of senior management experience pioneering market, product, and business development.

VANCOUVER, BC and UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Terry O'Regan's strong track record in product launches, portfolio innovation, policy reform and business development has shown him to be an experienced leader in the pharma and biotech sectors. Taking on his next big venture, Terry O'Regan has joined the Brains Bioceutical team as President.

As President of Brains Bioceutical, a global manufacturer of naturally sourced active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), O'Regan provides strategic direction and oversight of the company's business development. O'Regan will assist in positioning Brains Bioceutical as a leader in the research and development of phyto-cannabinoid health solutions.

"The team at Brains Bio has been at the forefront of innovation within the global cannabinoid industry. Our unique suite of licenses, certifications and approvals will strategically allow us to build on the company's success," says Terry O'Regan, President of Brains Bioceutical. "Brains Bio is positioned to become a leading research house and commercial leader within one of the fastest growing categories in the pharmaceutical industry. We are on the edge of unlocking a new frontier of research and drug development to provide novel treatments for disease areas of high unmet need. Brains is one of the few companies that can effectively operate within this sector, successfully navigating the supply of API, together with nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals."

O'Regan has an esteemed track record of high performance in the pharma and biotech sectors. Previously as Senior Vice President of the MS Franchise with Biogen, O'Regan returned the franchise back to growth in a highly competitive market. O'Regan also served as the company's Managing Director of UK and Ireland, where he achieved the highest MS market share in Biogen. He developed a comprehensive portfolio strategy that maximized the potential of Biogen's MS brands, ensuring the company had the top three most prescribed MS drugs in the United Kingdom.

O'Regan was elected as Chairman of the American Pharmaceutical Industry Group, where he worked tirelessly to position the Life Sciences as a significant contributor to the UK economy, provider of employment and a world leader in drug discovery. He led his team to obtain approval and reimbursement of the first rare disease treatment for SMA, for its full license indication by the National Health Service (NHS), England's publicly funded healthcare system. Now making the jump to cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, O'Regan is a key fixture in the success of Brains Bioceutical. His industry knowledge and respected authority in pharmaceuticals will take the company to new heights.

"Throughout my career I have always searched for new opportunities that will benefit patients and the healthcare industry in a new way. Brains Bioceutical is one of those opportunities," says Terry O'Regan, President of Brains Bioceutical. "This new frontier in the health and wellness space will have an immense impact on the lives of patients and consumers around the world, providing evidence for novel treatment options and products to enhance life. I'm excited to be a part of it."

This relevant experience will allow Brains to grow its expanding specials medicines offering, as demand for medical cannabinoid products continues to grow across the UK. O'Regan's experience will expertly pioneer much needed research and product development in this sector.

"One of the keys to our success at Brains Bio is the high level of expertise and proven industry success of our executive team," says Ricky Brar, CEO of Brains Bioceutical. "Terry is just that – a proven industry leader that will help innovate and elevate this company."

O'Regan is eager to provide evidence-based health solutions for patients and consumers using phyto-cannabinoids. Brains Bioceutical is at the forefront of a radical shift in the health and wellness industries. O'Regan is proud to be working with the Brains Bioceutical team, using research and empirical data to solidify the company's leadership and expertise in the use of phyto-cannabinoids to treat major diseases and improve patient outcomes.

For more information on Brains Bio, please visit www.brainsbioceutical.com.

ABOUT BRAINS BIOCEUTICAL CORP

Brains Bio is the leader in evidence-based cannabinoid and phytochemical active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to enhance life and treatment options for consumers and patients. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in the United Kingdom, Brains Bio is one of the only producers of natural hemp-based cannabinoid APIs in the world. Combined with the company's unparalleled expertise and institutional knowledge in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and cannabinoid-based product development, Brains Bio is strategically positioned to be a trailblazer in healthcare innovation across the world.

