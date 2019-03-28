Brains Network - Mena Innovation 2019 Announced

MUSCAT, Oman, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing together leaders from across industries and governments is the forum which has become a landmark annual gathering in the Middle East, one dedicated to creating lasting change in Education and Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) through innovation, interconnectivity and creativity; the MENA Innovation Forum 2019 will proudly take place in Muscat, Oman under the official patronage of Oman Government.

Dr Rawya Al-Busaidi, Omani Minister of Higher Education, has previously stated, "We envision tremendous collaboration with the private sector to accomplish the ambitious goals laid out before us in the realisation of Oman's 2040 Vision. Working alongside us as partners, we will enhance and bring about newfound investment and technology transfer initiatives that will directly correlate to the creation of more job opportunities and high-skills training for our budding youth population. We look forward to working with the team at ArabBrains; Hosting and actively participating in this significant MENA Innovation Forum in Muscat."

John Glassey, Chief Executive Officer of ArabBrains, the organisers of MENA Innovation 2019, stated: "We are privileged to have the full support of the Omani Government behind the organisation of our Forum, one that will also include ministerial participation from the Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Manpower alongside multiple government stakeholders, such the Research Council and other relevant public authorities. We have a shared belief that greater connectivity and unbridled innovation should be reflected in contemporary official ministerial forums, imparting insight, intelligence and ideas to offer the best solutions to the myriad of challenges in education and ICT. The MENA Innovation Forum offers the perfect opportunity to do face-to-face business, at the most senior level, whilst enjoying a wealth of content dedicated to the education, ICT and innovation spaces, where decisions are made to realize concepts."

MENA Innovation will take place, 16 – 18 September 2019 at the 5 star Kempinski hotel & resort in Muscat's modern and vibrant Al Mouj Muscat waterfront Development.

The 16th September is Government Leaders Day with a multitude of ministerial delegations for higher education, education and ICT, inter-government organisations, universities and education stakeholders all joined by top industry investors. The main event days of 17th & 18th September will involve high level panel sessions and the unique organization of hundreds of bilateral meetings between government and industry utilizing ArabBrains specialized format of pre-scheduled meetings-based events. As well as working closely with many governments, ArabBrains and its leadership remain dedicated to ensuring that private sector technology, knowledge and innovations have access to Middle Eastern and African markets and governments.

For more information on MENA Innovation Forum, please visit:

http://www.mena-innovation.com/



To register your interest in attending please visit:

https://mena-innovation.com/2019/register/

Media Contact

Brains Network

Samuel Amsterdam

+1-202-910-8349

sam.amsterdam@arabBrains.com

SOURCE Brains Network