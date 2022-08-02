BrainSell Builds on 16% Year-Over-Year Growth with Investment in Data, Business Blueprint Services

The North-shore-based Growth Enablement Company Has Decades of Experience in Helping Orgs Scale. It is Investing in New Service Offerings to Fuel Growth in the Greater Boston Region and Beyond.



DANVERS, Mass., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainSell , the growth enablement company specializing in helping clients grow revenue and scale operations with end-to-end business technology consulting and implementation services, has experienced 16% year-over-year growth since 2021. The company has also brought on 40 new clients from various industries since the beginning of the year, signaling that BrainSell's growth enablement products and Blueprinting services are helping mid-market organizations of all shapes and sizes realize fast ROI and mitigate software implementation risks.

BrainSell is putting its money where its mouth is by continuing to invest in Big Data and Business Blueprinting services for the Midmarket to ensure customers have everything they need to succeed. The company's continued growth throughout a global pandemic highlights mid-market companies' vital need for the right people, processes, technology, and data to reach and exceed their goals. Increased discussions about a possible recession in 2023 should further accelerate the plans of mid-market businesses looking to invest in the right tools, data, and growth strategies to reach their goals.

The Midmarket is underserved by the business and software-as-a-service (SaaS) world since those companies focus on quick deals with enterprise businesses that drive their pipeline—not the customer's goals. Furthermore, it takes much more effort for the larger consulting firms to scale down their practices to the Midmarket.

"Replacing one business software system for another is a daunting task," said Susan Mellinger, Ag Club Director at HighQuest Partners . "BrainSell consulted with our team to determine which system on the market would best serve our needs and fit within our budget. Once selected, BrainSell helped our team with implementation and training on the new system for a seamless transition. We highly recommend them as a business partner."

BrainSell has been working out of the North Shore for 30+ years. Starting in the founder's second bedroom in Ipswich, the company has since expanded to the newly renovated 55 Ferncroft office complex in Danvers.

"Since starting this company, we've always said that our clients' success leads to our success," said Jim Ward, Founder and CEO of BrainSell. "We see firsthand how our growth enablement methodology helps mid-market companies grow and scale, and we'll continue to invest in our company to ensure that continues for the foreseeable future."

The company has also invested heavily in hiring new personnel to continue providing the best experience possible to new and existing clientele:

Katie Guyer, Customer Success Manager

Julia Ofiesh, Bookkeeper

Liz Saville, Sr. Solutions Consultant

Kellyanne Bonds, Sage Intacct Implementation Consultant

Angela Walsh, ERP Customer Success Manager

Haley Rivers, Marketing Intern

Zachary Loesch, Inbound Marketing Development Specialist

Aaron Comery, PMO Manager

Scott Michaud, Bookkeeper

Bobby Farren, Accounting Intern

About BrainSell

BrainSell helps companies thrive by solving business challenges with expert guidance and technology. They've offered unbiased software selection, implementation, support, and consulting services to clients of all sizes across North America for over 25 years. Their methodology helps clients identify the clearest areas for potential improvement in their processes. If technology can help you, then the BrainSell team can guide you on your path to business growth.

