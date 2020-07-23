BrainSell Launches New SalesLoft Integration with Sugar Sell to Help Growth-Focused Companies Drive and Close Pipeline

"Our team was excited to be implementing a sales enablement platform but knew we could only harness the full functionality with a custom integration to work with SugarCRM," said Mina Habibi, Head of Sales & SDR Operations at Tenstreet . "BrainSell has the unique ability to really identify how we use our CRM and what we need for an integration to function seamlessly. We have been so happy with the quality of work and support we have received from their group."

The integration will help Sugar Sell customers keep their CRM as their single source of truth while positioning reps to better engage prospects through SalesLoft. This is done by syncing account, contact, lead, emails, calls, and user data between the two platforms.

"SugarCRM's no-touch, time-aware customer experience platform acts as the nucleus of your company's tech ecosystem to help companies create customers for life. We're proud to have a partner like BrainSell focused on innovating the way they help customers grow," said Clint Oram, Chief Strategy Officer of SugarCRM. "This integration completely streamlines and optimizes sales and development reps' productivity by giving them tools like SalesLoft designed specifically for their role, all while ensuring data is pushed back and forth between Sugar Sell."

SalesLoft is a sales engagement platform designed to help sales development, account executive, and customer success teams to build pipeline, drive opportunities, and manage the post-sales experience, respectively. With the Sugar Sell integration, mutual customers gain an automated data flow between both systems. This means users maximize efficiency with less manual data processes and streamlined employee workflows.

"At SalesLoft, we take pride in the deep partnerships we have with companies like BrainSell to maximize the value our customers gain from using our solution," said Sean Kester, VP of Platform Strategy at SalesLoft. "With partners like BrainSell, we're excited to expand the value of our platform by enabling our customers to integrate all their data in Sugar Sell, all while positioning sales teams to continue working within SalesLoft."

"As a growth enablement company, we are passionate about helping customers reach their growth objectives," added Jim Ward, Founder and CEO of BrainSell. "We built this integration between Sugar Sell and Outreach to allow sales teams to seamlessly and efficiently engage with buyers, build their pipelines, and effectively extend the end-to-end view of a customer."

The SalesLoft-Sugar Integration is available for purchase through Sugar Outfitters.

About BrainSell

BrainSell helps companies thrive by solving business challenges with expert guidance and technology. They've offered unbiased software selection, implementation, support, and consulting services to clients of all sizes across North America for over 25 years. Their methodology helps clients identify the clearest areas for potential improvement in their processes. If technology can help you, then the BrainSell team can guide you on your path to business growth.

We're here to help! Please call us any time at 1.866.356.2654 or email [email protected]

Press Contact: Sarah Reed, 978-887-3870 x205, https://www.brainsell.net

SOURCE BrainSell

Related Links

http://www.brainsell.net/

