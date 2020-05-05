Brainshark Scorecards Give Unprecedented Visibility into the Readiness of Sales and Other Client-Facing Teams

WALTHAM, Mass., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainshark, Inc., the industry's only data-driven readiness platform, today announced the availability of Readiness Scorecards. Organizations gain quick, deep and unprecedented insights into the knowledge and learning progress of their sales reps and other client-facing teams – with the ability to compare employees to one another, track learning data over time and compare performance to goals. These features empower companies to strengthen sales coaching and drive improvements in productivity.

Brainshark Readiness Scorecards come after Brainshark's acquisition of sales scorecard and data analytics platform Rekener late last year. Now fully integrated with Brainshark's platform and data, scorecards provide more powerful, instant and comprehensive visibility into whether reps and their teams are prepared to engage with clients and prospects.

The scorecards display and distill all Brainshark readiness data – including progress and scores achieved on onboarding activities, training courses/curricula, coaching exercises and more – at the individual and group levels. Importantly, they make it easy to visualize this data, draw comparisons and put the information into a "coachable" context.

"Many companies struggle to visualize and benchmark reps' performance across all their learning activities – wrangling with 'monster spreadsheets' or pulling in data experts, with limited success," said Alex Laats, executive vice president of product and strategy at Brainshark. "Our Readiness Scorecards provide instant answers to questions like, 'How well are reps ramping up?'; 'How does a rep's knowledge compare with peers?'; and 'Is the rep's learning – as well as the team's learning – on track?' With scorecards, we're committed to making it easy to monitor, measure and, most importantly, improve readiness for sales and client-facing teams."

Brainshark is demonstrating the power of Readiness Scorecards – which will be made available to all new and existing Brainshark customers – at the virtual SiriusDecisions Summit 2020 this week.

With Readiness Scorecards, users can:

Quickly visualize and contextualize all their Brainshark activity data . Managers and sales enablement leaders get a comprehensive view into which reps are succeeding with learning activities and who still has work to do.

. Managers and sales enablement leaders get a comprehensive view into which reps are succeeding with learning activities and who still has work to do. Monitor team-wide learning and coaching trends , noting, for example, whether certain assignments and competencies are presenting difficulties across the board.

, noting, for example, whether certain assignments and competencies are presenting difficulties across the board. Drill down to see how reps compare to peers across skills, activities and metrics.

across skills, activities and metrics. Track activities across a team , enabling managers to see who's learned the most, scored the highest, finished the fastest, missed the mark, etc.

, enabling managers to see who's learned the most, scored the highest, finished the fastest, missed the mark, etc. Hold individuals accountable, with the ability to quickly see whether reps have missed a course, if coaches are behind on reviews, and more – and then take remediating actions.

One easy way organizations can start using scorecards is with their onboarding programs, particularly when it comes to remote workers. Looking across a class of new hires, for example, companies can see who's progressed through the curriculum (and who hasn't), how reps are scoring on training and coaching assignments, and how scores are distributed across the group. Managers can cut the data to view only their teams or individual reps, and the information can also be compared to historical data and metrics from previous onboarding classes. Applying these insights can help keep new reps on track and foster greater success in the long run.

Brainshark customers can take advantage of pre-built scorecard templates or create their own. All scorecard screens are dynamic and customizable, with the ability to change timeframes, drill down into raw data, export data and more.

This initial release marks an exciting milestone in Brainshark's commitment to helping companies make better data-driven decisions for all learning requirements, even those that fall outside the sales organization. Further scorecard enhancements will build on this – integrating both Brainshark and CRM data to generate insights that strengthen coaching programs and further demonstrate how readiness programs impact revenue.

To learn more about Brainshark Readiness Scorecards and their benefits, please visit www.brainshark.com/solutions/scorecards.

About Brainshark

Brainshark's data-driven sales readiness platform provides the tools to prepare client-facing teams with the knowledge and skills they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training and coaching, as well as cutting-edge insights into sales performance, customers can ensure their sales reps are always ready to make the most of any selling situation. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensure reps master key messages; empower teams with dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily and accessed anywhere; and use powerful scorecards to visualize sales performance trends and make real connections from improved readiness to increased revenue. Thousands of customers – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to close performance gaps and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Boutwell

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 781.370.8295

SOURCE Brainshark, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.brainshark.com

