BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm-Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leader in developing innovative autologous cellular therapies for highly debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the Company will hold a conference call to update shareholders on financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and provide a corporate update, at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), on October 15, 2020.

BrainStorm's CEO, Chaim Lebovits, will present a corporate update, after which, participant questions will be answered. Joining Mr. Lebovits to answer investment community questions will be Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc, President and Chief Medical Officer, David Setboun, PharmD, MBA, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Preetam Shah, PhD, MBA, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Participants are encouraged to submit their questions prior to the call by sending them to: [email protected]. Questions should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Teleconference Details – BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS 3Q 2020

The investment community may participate in the conference call by dialing the following numbers :

Participant Numbers: Toll Free: 877-407-9205

International: 201-689-8054

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the "Investors & Media" page of BrainStorm's website at www.ir.brainstorm-cell.com and clicking on the conference call link.

Event Link: Webcast URL: https://bit.ly/30pVpNG

Webcast Replay Expiration: Friday, October 15, 2021

Those that wish to listen to the replay of the conference call can do so by dialing the numbers below. The replay will be available for 14 days.

Replay Number: Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 37811 Teleconference Replay Expiration: Thursday, October 29, 2020

About NurOwn®

NurOwn (autologous MSC-NTF) cells represent a promising investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders. MSC-NTF cells are produced from autologous, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that have been expanded and differentiated ex vivo. MSCs are converted into MSC-NTF cells by growing them under patented conditions that induce the cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors (NTFs). Autologous MSC-NTF cells can effectively deliver multiple NTFs and immunomodulatory cytokines directly to the site of damage to elicit a desired biological effect and ultimately slow or stabilize disease progression. BrainStorm has fully enrolled a Phase 3 pivotal trial of autologous MSC-NTF cells for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm also recently received acceptance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and initiated enrollment in March 2019.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has fully enrolled a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six U.S. sites supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. BrainStorm also recently received U.S. FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The Phase 2 study of autologous MSC-NTF cells in patients with progressive MS (NCT03799718) started enrollment in March 2019. For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: +1 646-465-1138

[email protected]

Media:

Paul Tyahla

SmithSolve

Phone: + 1.973.713.3768

[email protected]

