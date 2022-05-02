BrainStorm to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of cellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the Company will hold a conference call to update shareholders on financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and provide a corporate update, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 16, 2022.

BrainStorm's Chief Executive Officer, Chaim Lebovits, will present a corporate update after which participant questions will be answered. Joining Mr. Lebovits to answer investment community questions will be Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc, President and Chief Medical Officer, Stacy Lindborg, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, David Setboun, PharmD, MBA, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Alla Patlis, CPA, MBA, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Participants are encouraged to submit their questions in advance of the call by sending them to: [email protected]. Questions should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

The investment community may participate in the conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Participant Numbers:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Entry Code: 476792

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2354/45459

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by using the webcast link above or by visiting the "Investors & Media" page of BrainStorm's website at

https://ir.brainstorm-cell.com/events-and-presentations and clicking on the conference call link.

Those that wish to listen to the replay of the conference call can do so by dialing the numbers below. The replay will be available for 14 days.

Replay Numbers:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 45459

About NurOwn®

The NurOwn® technology platform (autologous MSC-NTF cells) represents a promising investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders. MSC-NTF cells are produced from autologous, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that have been expanded and differentiated ex vivo. MSCs are converted into MSC-NTF cells by growing them under patented conditions that induce the cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors (NTFs). Autologous MSC-NTF cells are designed to effectively deliver multiple NTFs and immunomodulatory cytokines directly to the site of damage to elicit a desired biological effect and ultimately slow or stabilize disease progression.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056); this trial investigated the safety and efficacy of repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells and was supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). BrainStorm completed under an investigational new drug application a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) of autologous MSC-NTF cells in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and was supported by a grant from the National MS Society (NMSS).

