BrainStorm to Present at the 40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc, President and Chief Medical Officer, will present a corporate overview during the 40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference, to be held virtually August 11-13, 2020. Company management will also be available for 1on1 meetings with institutional investors via video conference on the day of the presentation. To request a meeting, please contact your representative at Canaccord Genuity.

Participants can view the presentation via the event link and those unable to join will have access to an archived link on the Company's Events and Presentation webpage after the conclusion of the conference.

Event: 40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Time: August 13, 2020 @ 3:30pm ET

Webcast: https://bit.ly/3fFxqPr

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has fully enrolled a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six U.S. sites supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. BrainStorm also recently received U.S. FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The Phase 2 study of autologous MSC-NTF cells in patients with progressive MS (NCT03799718) started enrollment in March 2019. For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com

