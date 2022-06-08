BrainTree Nutrition, Austin Based Supplement Brand Makes Morning Show Debut

What happens when two NFL athletes team up to create a product to help maximize health? The answer is BrainTree Nutrition!

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainTree Nutrition founders Scott Solomon and Andrew Sendejo joined the CBS Austin morning show to share how whether you are on the field, in the classroom, or on a deadline, BrainTree Nutrition will keep you at the top of your game.

BrainTree's founders made their CBS Austin Morning Show debut.

(Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Rn9Zduw8Do&ab_channel=BrainTreeNutrition) this week to discuss their NFL careers, why they started their supplement business and the debut of their new line of products to the Austin market.

As professional athletes, they have extensive, cumulative experience with dietary supplementation, know its potential benefits and understand the need for the high quality ingredients. Scott Solomon and Andrew Sendejo have a personal interest and passion for maintaining optimal brain health, both preventive and in response to cumulative injury. They approach brain health globally, as directed by science, through lifestyle modification, supplement use and, of course, medical intervention when needed.About

BrainTree Nutrition (Link: https://www.braintreenutrition.com/) was founded by former and current NFL players Scott Solomon and Andrew Sendejo who recognized a need for better supplements to maximize brain health. In consultation with world renowned Neurologists, they identified ingredients to promote brain health and counter the repetitive and cumulative effects of brain injuries. Scott and Andrew truly believe that by sticking to their core values of "Transparency, Honesty and Quality" at every stage of the process they have created some of the best supplements on the market that can truly help people feel better and live a healthier lifestyle.

