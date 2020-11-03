Brainvire Garnered 150+ Reviews on Clutch to Become Highest Reviewed IT Company

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainvire, a global leader in advanced IT solutions, digital services, and consulting, has announced that it achieved the highest number of unique customer reviews on Clutch.

The success of an enterprise is measured by the number of satisfied customers it has. Genuine customer reviews on Clutch are proof that Brainvire offers top-notch services and solutions to its clientele.

Situated in Washington, D.C., USA, Clutch is a prominent B2B rating platform that offers reviews of over 200,000+ IT businesses across 500+ categories based on their customers' reviews. This is the only platform that provides complete transparency on the feedback obtained from clients. Additionally, Clutch representatives interview every reviewer rigorously regarding a firm's project management abilities. This is how firms earn their reputation through Clutch. Positive Clutch reviews are a clear sign of teamwork, good service, and improved project management.

Over the years, Brainvire has maintained its ranking among the most elite and rapidly growing IT businesses. Its excellence and expertise are clearly shown through its consistency. It is the only one out of 200,000+ IT firms to gain more than 150 positive reviews on Clutch. Brainvire's nearest competitor has 30% fewer reviews. This is what sets it apart from every other IT firm.

"Clutch is a reliable and reputed review platform that functions based on customers' genuine reviews. Brainvire feels proud to gain this recognition on Clutch. Acquiring recognition from the client is one achievement while gaining recognition from a valuable platform is another," said Mr. Chintan Shah, CEO of Brainvire.

Since the firm's inception over two decades ago, Brainvire has gained noteworthy experience in terms of clientele and industry verticals. Its remarkable success stories, customer feedback, and ratings on the Clutch platform attest to its talent in the fields of Retail, Healthcare, Education, Fintech, Media & Entertainment, Diamond & Jewellery, and many others.

Today, Brainvire holds a strong position on Clutch based on its brilliant services, reviews, and more than 100 five-star ratings.

Brainvire has a client retention rate of over 95%. Here's what clients have to say about them:

"Brainvire was really quick to understand the process and what we wanted."

- Operations Manager, Education organization

"They understand the latest technologies in Fintech."

- Founder, Financial company

"I'd recommend Brainvire to anyone."

- CEO, HVAC Manufacturing company

About Brainvire

Brainvire is one of the top IT consulting firms. With over 20 years of experience, 800+ employees, it strives to make a difference in society through technology. Having delivered more than 1,500 projects to its clientele around the globe, it has enjoyed a 95% customer retention rate. Brainvire Canada offers exclusive consultancy services such as Business Intelligence, Digital Marketing, and Cloud ERP, for diverse industry verticals while keeping customer satisfaction its top priority.

It has earned many accolades, such as "Top IT Services Firm 2020", "Top Mobile App Developers 2020", and "Top E-commerce Developers 2020" from Clutch.

