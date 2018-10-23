Brake Caliper Market to Exhibit Huge Growth on Account of Strict Regulations for Vehicle and Passenger Safety From Government Till 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Brake Caliper Market is predicted to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the mandatory use of brake caliper in vehicles and increase in demand for automobiles worldwide. Brake calipers are the essential components of an automobiles braking system. Vehicles mostly use disc brakes for front wheels, but nowadays several trucks and cars apply disc brakes in the rear as well. In the disc brakes, automobile's wheels are fixed to the rotors or metal discs where, calipers help in slowing down the car's wheels by producing friction with the rotors.

Strict regulations for vehicle and passenger safety has resulted in compulsory installation of brake caliper in LCV, PCV, HCV and two-wheelers. As compared to the traditional system, brake calipers are self-adjusting and offer effective function and effortless stopping. Owing to this feature, market is expected to drive in the forecast period. In addition, the constant advancements in safety features with high quality check conducted while manufacturing will impressively affect brake caliper market in the years to come.

Moreover, the trend of product remanufacture is gaining traction among existing manufactures in the developed areas. This has led to an overall reduction in price and carbon footprints in the production. In addition, the enhancements of low weighted aluminum products along superior fitment that matches OE demand is expected to drive the brake caliper market in near future.

Vehicle manufacturing companies are relying on the suppliers who offer cost-efficient products that match automotive regulations. Strong competition among manufacturers has affected the overall pricing trend of the product. Furthermore, overall manufacturing capacity may lead in reduced price, which will again affect the revenue of brake caliper market.

Large-scale manufacture of brake caliper will enable brake caliper companies to reduce gap between price and emphasis on enhancing the supply chain management of the product. Rising vehicle production worldwide, with major share from the emerging economies is expected to increase the product demand, thereby driving brake caliper market. Rise in customer spending power, increase in vehicles sales are few other factors that contribute to the growth of brake caliper market.

The market is categorized on the basis of product type, sales channel, automobile type, and geography. On the basis of product type, market is divided into floating brake calipers and fixed brake calipers. Based on sales channel, market is divided into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and independent suppliers.

On the basis of automobile type, market is split into two wheelers, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Geographically, market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Owing to high standard of living and high disposable income, North America and Europe dominates the brake caliper market.

The existing market players profiled here are Akebono Brake Corporation., ATL Industries., TRW Automotive, Automotive Brake Engineering (ABE), Brakes International, Brembo S.p.A., Centric Parts, Continental AG, EBC Brakes., Apec Braking, and Wilwood Engineering, Inc.

