Brammer Bio announces progress on $200 million program to advance gene therapies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brammer Bio ("Brammer"), a best-in-class viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announces that a three-year, $200 million investment program is on track to establish over 30 suites for clinical and commercial viral vector supply for a broad pipeline of advanced gene therapies and gene-modified cell therapies.

"Brammer's vision is to enable innovators to bring these advanced medicines to patients. We are committed to continuing our investment in our world-class team and facilities for manufacturing gene therapies," said Brammer Bio President and CEO Mark Bamforth. "Brammer is uniquely positioned to support the dramatic growth of the gene and cell therapy sector through the application of our team's deep technical and operational experience in developing and manufacturing gene therapies and gene-modified cell therapies."

At its Alachua, Fla. facilities, Brammer is building on a 12+ year track record of supplying first-in-human clinical materials by expanding its process and analytical development laboratories and quality control laboratories by the end of 2018. This expansion follows a doubling of its clinical capacity in Alachua in 2017. The site incorporates equipment and design concepts that are setting the standard for process and analytical development for clinical trials and ultimately commercial scale manufacturing. More than 220 Alachua-based skilled staff occupy a three-building campus totaling 80,000 square feet.

Brammer is conducting a further expansion of its first commercial facility, located in Cambridge, Mass., increasing the number of commercial suites from 7 to 12, supporting up to 2,000-liter suspension and adherent processes. Construction of this additional capacity will be completed in the first half of 2019. Brammer acquired its Cambridge facility, as well as a distribution center in Somerville, Mass., from Biogen in January 2017. These facilities are operated by a talented team of over 250, executing adherent and suspension processes to produce multiple vector products in support of late-stage clinical programs leading to commercial supply.

In Lexington, Mass., Brammer is renovating a 50,000 square foot facility as its second commercial facility for adherent processes using the Pall iCELLis® 500 platform. Construction will be completed in the first half of 2019.

By mid-2019, Brammer will have 700 employees focused solely on providing viral vector products to multiple clients, an increase from its current staff of 500. The company has more than doubled its staff over the past year.

About Brammer Bio

Brammer Bio provides clinical and commercial supply of vectors for in vivo gene therapy and ex vivo gene-modified cell therapy, along with process and analytical development, and regulatory support, enabling large pharma and biotech clients to accelerate the delivery of novel medicines to improve patients' health. Brammer is Helping to Cure®. Brammer is owned by Ampersand Capital Partners, the only institutional investor in the company, and its founders. For more information, please visit www.brammerbio.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of its core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

