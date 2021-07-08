Bramshill Expands Investment Team

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments, an award-winning alternative asset management firm, has hired Scott Cowin to expand its investment team. Mr. Cowin will be heavily involved in Risk Management and Data efforts at the Firm. Quantitative models are an integral part of the Bramshill investment process.

"Scott brings his extensive experience in quantitative analysis and risk management to the Bramshill team," said Art DeGaetano, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Bramshill. "With nearly 20 years of industry experience, Mr. Cowin is a seasoned veteran who will dramatically enhance our capabilities."

Scott Cowin is a Director at Bramshill Investments. Prior to Bramshill, Mr. Cowin was the Director of Risk for Dorchester Capital Advisors, a Los Angeles-based Fund of Hedge Funds, where he was responsible for risk management for the firm's investment products. Prior to his time at Dorchester Capital, Mr. Cowin oversaw Risk Management for Nuveen's West Coast affiliates and later worked in Risk Management roles at two institutional allocators. Mr. Cowin has two post-graduate degrees from UCLA Anderson, an MBA and a Masters in Financial Engineering (MFE), and also earned the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation.

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC, is a fixed income investment manager with over $4 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2021). The firm was co-founded in 2012 by former GLG portfolio manager, Arthur DeGaetano. The team's core investment strategy has an established combined track record of over twelve years with an absolute return objective that can be accessed through various vehicles. Bramshill also offers other alternative investment strategies. Bramshill is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment advisor with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training of Bramshill or its employees. References to awards should not be construed as testimonials for our advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com.

Media Contact:

Bramshill Investments

Brittney Van Calcar

646-760-0727

[email protected]

SOURCE Bramshill Investments, LLC

Related Links

http://www.bramshillinvestments.com

