Bramshill Investments Hires Seasoned Industry Marketing Executives

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments, an award-winning alternative asset management firm, has hired Nicolas Amato, Ashley Pullen and John Wasilewski to expand its sales and marketing group. With nearly doubling assets under management to over $2.5 billion in the past year, the addition of seasoned industry talent is driven to support the firm's continued commitment to growth.

"Nico, Ashley and John bring their extensive experience and deep relationships with institutional investors to the Bramshill team," said Stephen Selver, chief executive officer of Bramshill. "These critical new hires will significantly expand the footprint of Bramshill's fixed income strategies."

Nicolas (Nico) Amato joins as a managing director of Bramshill in their Newport Beach, CA office. Mr. Amato has over 20 years of industry experience, mostly in alternative investments. Prior to Bramshill, Mr. Amato was head of alternative portfolio management at Wilshire Associates and oversaw manager research for alternative investments within Wilshire's Funds Management Group. Nico was also a partner and co-portfolio manager that oversaw research and risk management at Dorchester Capital Advisors, an LA-based fund of hedge funds.

Ashley Pullen joins as an executive director in Bramshill's New York City office. Ms. Pullen brings over a decade of experience in business development, consultant relations and client service across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Prior to Bramshill, Ms. Pullen ran her own boutique capital advisory firm, Sparhawk, focused on women-owned alternative asset managers. Prior to Sparhawk, Ms. Pullen managed capital raising mandates from institutional investors at Hound Partners and APS Asset Management, based in Singapore.

John Wasilewski joins as an executive director in Bramshill's New York City office. John has 15 years of investment management sales and marketing experience. Prior to Bramshill, John built his career as an institutional marketer at Bridgewater Associates, Pine River Capital Management and two emerging hedge funds. John has built meaningful relationships with institutional investors with an emphasis on public pension plans throughout the U.S. and Canada.

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC, is a fixed income investment manager with over $2.5 billion in assets under management. The firm was co-founded in 2012 by former GLG portfolio manager, Arthur DeGaetano. The team's core investment strategy has a proven combined track record of over ten years with an absolute return objective that can be accessed through various vehicles. Bramshill also offers other alternative investment strategies. Bramshill is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, including the criteria for the awards referenced herein, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com. No designation or award is to be construed as a testimonial or endorsement of Bramshill or its advisory services.

