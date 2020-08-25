Bramshill Investments Nominated for Three Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments has been nominated for 3 awards from Pension Bridge for its upcoming Institutional Asset Management Awards 2020. Bramshill Investments is an alternative asset manager with approximately $3.1 billion under management offering strategies across various debt and fixed income markets. Bramshill seeks to harness the best risk-reward investments across fixed income with a flexible and opportunistic mindset. The firm manages its strategies in both fund and managed account format.

Bramshill's nominations are in the following categories.

Active US Fixed Income Strategy of the Year – Bramshill Income Performance UCITS Fund

Liquid Alternative Strategy of the Year – Bramshill Income Performance Strategy

Multi-Asset Class Strategy of the Year – Bramshill Income Performance Strategy

Quote from CIO:

"It is an honor to be recognized by Pension Bridge," said Art DeGaetano, CIO and Founder of Bramshill Investments. "Our team has a long history of working together throughout various credit cycles and market environments. This learned history has allowed us to collaboratively and opportunistically reallocate capital with conviction."

Art DeGaetano, CIO and Founder of Bramshill Investments

Due to COVID-19, Pension bridge will be hosting their annual awards ceremony virtually on Thursday, September 24th.

For more information about the strategy, please contact Bramshill Investments at 201-708-8150 / [email protected]

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm's core investment strategy was spun out of an investment strategy run at GLG Partners and has a proven track record of over ten years with an absolute return objective. Today, Bramshill Investments has approximately $3 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com.

Media Contact:

Bramshill Investments

Brittney Van Calcar

201-708-8150

[email protected]

The award acknowledgement should not be construed as an endorsement or testimonial of Bramshill's Investment advisory services and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Bramshill is an investment adviser that offers its strategies in separately managed account and mutual fund format. Entry is available to U.S. and Canadian managers that have a minimum 36-month track record ending June 2020, and submit performance data to Institutional Asset Management Awards for consideration. A judging panel consisting of institutional/private investors and industry experts judged the applicants based on performance, qualitative information and structural criteria. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal, and there can be no assurance that any particular product or strategy will prove profitable. The return since inception refers to the net performance of the Bramshill Income Performance strategy from inception to June 2020. The Firm's CIO and Founder began managing the strategy in January 2009, while associated with an unaffiliated investment firm, and transitioned the strategy to Bramshill upon its founding in May 2012.

SOURCE Bramshill Investments, LLC

Related Links

http://www.bramshillinvestments.com

