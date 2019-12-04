Branch and Delaget make it easy for restaurant operators to offer financial wellness tools to hourly employees

SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch and Delaget are pleased to announce a partnership to provide restaurant operators with a new tool for attracting and retaining hourly employees, at no cost to them. With this combined solution, operators can offer their employees financial wellness benefits such as free, instant earned wage access, budgeting tools, zero-fee checking accounts, and debit cards, with virtually no effort.

Operators who offer innovative benefits, like same-day pay, have an edge when it comes to finding and keeping restaurant staff. Branch's integration with Delaget's systems offers customers who opt-in a seamless process for relaying data and gaining access to Branch's capabilities. The service is free to operators and their employees, and with this partnership, set-up is streamlined. Businesses using Delaget can quickly begin providing employees early access to earned wages instantly before their paycheck and other financial wellness tools, without requiring separate integration or replacement of existing systems.

"As nearly 80% of hourly workers experience some degree of pay variance from week to week, a benefit like Branch can help them better manage those financial fluctuations," says Atif Siddiqi, Branch Founder and CEO. "Working with Delaget has allowed us to quickly deliver financial wellness tools to operators and their employees, without piling on additional costs or disrupting processes."

Jason Tober, Delaget CEO, adds, "Turnover is a major issue in the restaurant industry, and operators are looking for compelling ways to attract and retain talent. What's so exciting about this partnership is that when an operator leverages the Branch and Delaget integration, they get an immediate advantage over employers who don't offer those types of benefits, without having to manually upload time and attendance data themselves."

About Branch

Branch is a mobile-first technology that helps workers grow financially. Filling the gap for low-income working Americans that are underserved, Branch provides transparent and equitable financial services. Employees that sign up with Branch can receive a zero-fee bank account, free instant access to earned wages, and budgeting tools to help them manage their cash flow between paychecks. Employers are turning to Branch to help them attract and retain the best hourly workers, offering Branch as a free voluntary financial wellness benefit to their hourly employees. They have partnered with some of the nation's largest employers and are adding new employers daily in retail, restaurant, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.

About Delaget

Delaget helps new and growth-oriented restaurant operators expand their business and improve profitability by enabling them to focus 100% on store operations. We do this by freeing them from IT and home-office tasks and equipping them with actionable business insights. Delaget's data warehouse and suite of reporting and analytics solutions dramatically reduce the complexity of running a restaurant and support rapid growth. We were born of a multi-unit franchisee, understand the unique challenges, and know how to help restaurateurs leverage their data to run smarter, more profitable operations. Our customers include KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Hard Rock Café, IHOP, Hardee's, Papa John's, and more. Visit us at www.delaget.com for more information.

