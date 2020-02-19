BranchServ and COCC Focus On "Self-Service First" Automation Solution

BETHEL, Conn., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BranchServ, a Division of Custom Vault Corporation, has successfully partnered with COCC to launch a transformational automation solution for community banking in New England and the Mid-West. Using advanced terminals (ITMs) from Nautilus Hyosung, its collaborative effort successfully reduces demands on both call centers and branch staff for banks and credit unions.

The BranchServ/COCC approach to transaction automation enables 'self-service first and assisted self-service only when needed'. They call it "self-service first". Ultimately, each advanced terminal (ITM) is set up and configured to run on both the ATM Network (Elan/Fiserv) and the core system (COCC) for the financial institution, and is thereby a dual-host solution. It provides 24/7 self-service access and support for 95% of typical transactions, and both customers and non-customers benefit from the technology. Notably, Active Teller is a complement which connects consumers with bank representatives via two-way audio/video, and with the new system, one video teller can typically support 9 or more terminals.

According to David Pepin, "Fully integrated terminals like this can be used to replace drive-thrus, supplement or replace the teller line altogether, and support remote offices where a 'staffed' branch is difficult to justify. Most importantly, they give consumers the flexibility to bank when and where they want. BranchServ is excited to see adoption of this superior technology."

Workers Credit Union recently implemented the technology and according to Peter Rice, SVP of Retail Services, "This (technology) puts us at the cutting edge of transactional banking with a continued focus on relationships through the interactive teller option. COCC and BranchServ are cutting edge partners in a time where credit union memberships are putting a premium on cutting edge digital technology to improve their daily lives."

COCC concurs. According to Dave Frauenhofer, FVP of Product Management at COCC, "The self-service first solution enables members to instantly perform real time transactions directly to the core. This integrated process drastically increases the efficiency and accuracy of these transactions."

About BranchServ Founded in 1999 as a division of Custom Vault Corporation, BranchServ provides security and automation equipment and service for bank branches and credit unions nationwide. This includes six of the ten largest branch banking networks in the United States. The fastest growing provider in the industry, BranchServ combines a client-driven service focus with unparalleled experience; empowering branch networks to improve operational efficiencies, lower costs, and enhance the end-customer experience. We help you Put Your Best Branch Forward.

About COCC COCC was created by a cooperative of financial institutions to deliver real banking technology. Its collaborative philosophy has led to 50+ years of immense customer success with a focus on delivering core technology platforms, next-generation information technology services and core processing solutions for community banks.

