BranchServ Recognized by Hyosung as Branch Transformation Leader

BETHEL, Conn., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BranchServ, a Division of Custom Vault Corporation, has been recognized for its leadership in branch automation by industry powerhouse, Nautilus Hyosung. At its December meeting in Dallas, TX, Hyosung launched its new 8300 series of recycling ATMS and recognized dealers who are helping them lead the branch transformation charge.

BranchServ received special recognition with two of the three prestigious awards given. The Trail Blazer Award was presented to BranchServ in recognition of their leadership in promoting and implementing core connected ATMs. The Waste Management Award was a tongue-in-cheek reference to Hyosung's recycling technology. It was presented to BranchServ in recognition of their leadership in the sales and installation of recycling ATMs.

Andrew Ryan, Hyosung's VP for FI Dealer Channel Sales said, "We are fortunate and proud to partner with BranchServ. Their dedication to helping customers understand and implement technology that delivers great ROI and exceptional customer experience is outstanding. These awards reflect the results of that dedication."

David Pepin, BranchServ President concurred with, "BranchServ is driving automation in branches nationwide via our alliance with Nautilus Hyosung. We are managing with purpose and looking forward to seeing this collaborative relationship reap significant results for Hyosung, BranchServ and our customer base in 2020."

If your financial institution would like to learn more about how branch transformation and automation technology can benefit your operations and customer experience, contact BranchServ today.

About BranchServ Founded in 1999 as a division of Custom Vault Corporation, BranchServ provides security and automation equipment and service for more than 14,000 bank branches and credit unions nationwide. This includes six of the ten largest branch banking networks in the United States. The fastest growing provider in the industry, BranchServ combines a client-driven service focus with unparalleled experience; empowering branch networks to improve operational efficiencies, lower costs, and enhance the end-customer experience. We help you Put Your Best Branch Forward. www.branchserv.com

About Nautilus Hyosung Nautilus Hyosung America is the North American subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyosung, Inc., a global leader in providing technology advanced ATMs to the retail off-premises and financial institution markets. Since entering the North American market in 1998, Nautilus Hyosung America has become the largest provider of state-of-the-art ATMs in the United States. Nautilus Hyosung America is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and provides research and development support at its Global Software Center in Dayton, Ohio. www.hyosungamericas.com

