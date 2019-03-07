Brand Makeover is now officially open to help small businesses!

Brand Makeover is now officially open for business! Brand Makeover is an exciting reality show that flips outdated brands by turning a company brand vision into a reality. The show's creative team will work on a company's brand image such as logos, websites, and other related advertising campaigns. They also provide assistance with social media , web and app development , and strategic consultations.

If you are a small business owner who needs design, development, and marketing assistance, get featured on Brand Makeover by applying at http://brandmakeover.tv/apply. Submission deadline for their next episode is March 26, 2019. Apply now! Get a custom-made brand identity developed by a creative team to help you gain brand exposure and a fresh, new look built for 21st-century digital marketing.

To be eligible, you must:

Be in the areas of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and nearby beach cities.

Have a small or medium-sized business that needs a fresh new look and assistance with online presence OR is in the process of establishing a new business and need a new identity. Verification of business identity may be required.

Be outgoing, energetic, open to changes within the business, and open to having fun with unique stories to tell.

Be able to make quick decisions in order to stay on track of tight timelines.

Be available for up to 3-5 days of filming at your location.

Be comfortable and aware that will video will be published online.

Be enthusiastic about working with our creative team giving your business a new look.

Be 21 years of age or older to apply and complete the online application form.

Benefits of being a part of Brand Makeover include:

Be featured in our series and gain more followers

Receive a fresh new logo and other advertising campaign needs

needs Receive any and all work done during the makeover

A strategic next steps plan for future brand development

Brand Makeover is also searching for talents who can sponsor the show. Interested? Send an email plus@brandmakeover.tv. Your products will be given significant airtime on the show.

To learn more, text Brand Makeover at +1 (747) 229-0301.

