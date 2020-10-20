Brand Marketers and Suppliers to convene at a new edition of Portada Live on March 24, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a very successful Portada Live 2020 event last week, the brand marketing community will be meeting again at a new exclusive by invite only workshop and interactive networking virtual event on March 24, 2021 .

At this exclusive by-invitation-only virtual gathering Brand Decision Makers and Marketing Service Suppliers will share and accelerate knowledge on key topics including e-commerce marketing , marketing technologies and multicultural marketing .

Participants can expect the following tangible deliverables:

200+ virtual 1:1 meeting between prequalified brand decision makers and marketing service suppliers

100 + Brand Decision Makers

1 Collaborative Knowledge-Sharing Session

1 Brand Marketer Challenge Session

1 Detailed Case Study

1 Partner Solution Approach Session

1 Exclusive Event Recap Document with all the Marketing Intelligence Shared

Brand Marketers Drive the Content….

The content of these by invitation only exclusive meetings is driven by brand marketers belonging to the Portada Council System who represent the most dynamic sectors of the U.S. economy, including many Fortune 500 companies. These brand decision makers choose topics they want to learn from their peers about as well as solutions they need from the marketing service supplier community.

The emphasis on cutting edge timely content selected by brand marketers shows in a satisfaction survey done after Portada Live 2020. From a scale from 1 to 5, brand marketers who attended the Portada Live, Oct. 14 meeting rate the content at 4.4 points.



… and Marketing Service Suppliers: Provide Solutions to Develop and Close business



According to a survey of marketing service suppliers attending Portada Live 2020 on October 14. "On average marketing service suppliers expect to close business with 2.7 brand marketers they met at the exclusive virtual event," says David Karp, Sales Director at Portada.

"Through Portada, I have met new solution providers and we are already working with them," says Ariela Nerubay, CMO of Curacao.



According to Karp, "Here's an extraordinary opportunity for Marketing Suppliers to get pre-selected 25-minute meetings with senior-level marketing buyers who are normally very difficult to reach. Let us help you customize a schedule of 4 to 12 guaranteed meetings to assist you in your new business development efforts."



SOURCE Portada

