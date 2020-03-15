Brand-New ALLPCB Podcast Went Online, Positive Practice of Enterprise Culture Construction Raised by New ALLPCB Human Resource Director

HANGZHOU, China, March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 10, 2020, the former vice president of human resources of ALLPCB, Ms. Zhang Haihua, was transferred to be the director of comprehensive strategy management department. Meanwhile, Ms. Zhang Liping, the former VP of SMT business department, was appointed as the new director of human resource and concurrently the person in charge of business management department, responsible for the implementation of strategies, and propelling the cooperation between different departments.

This personnel transfer shows that, ALLPCB has not slackened on the building of enterprise culture and employee growth mechanisms, while it is currently rapidly expanding its domestic and international market shares.

Because of the continued spread of COVID-19, the tradition of ALLPCB, Monday Morning Meeting, has been temporarily cancelled. But the construction of corporate culture and employee communication platform cannot be lax. Facing this special situation, Director Zhang creatively proposed a plan of radio station. Therefore, with the efforts of various departments, ALLPCB Podcast went online quickly.

ALLPCB Podcast contains of three parts: news broadcasting, local life tips and songs picking station.

News broadcasting aims to provide employees with an information platform of the latest domestic and international current events as well as new development trends of the electronics and PCB industry.

Local life tips are pretty practical and intimate, as all the employees live in Hangzhou. Its content covers all aspects of normal life. It's hoped that employees own happier life while working happily.

Songs picking station is the practice of the original intention of the Podcast, creating a communication platform for employees. Employees can pick songs for colleagues or themselves to send good wishes.

ALLPCB Podcast, as a unique cultural ceremony of ALLPCB, is the important embodiment of corporate culture construction and a vivid propaganda of corporate values.

The essence of corporate culture is to emphasize the value of person, paying more attention to human factors, and tapping human potential at higher levels.

ALLPCB is always clear about its mission: "Make the industry more efficient, and make life better." With the vision of "By 2035, serving 1 million electronic engineers, helping 100,000 companies achieve better profits and creating 10 million jobs", all ALLPCB staffs are make unremitting efforts.

The core value of an enterprise is the embodiment of its corporate culture, which means clear principles. In September 2019, following the footsteps of Alibaba's new Six Principles, Mr. Zhou Bangbing, chairman of ALLPCB, proposed new ALLPCB "Five Views": Be motivated virtuously equipped with sincere deed. Strive harder than anyone else. Always excel past achievement. Spare no effort, whatever the result is. Simplicity generates happiness.

Taking the opportunities of 5G outside, equipped with sincere and firm corporate culture construction inside, it is believed that ALLPCB Era is coming soon!

