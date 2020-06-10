Brand New, Modern Coliving Apartments Coming to North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand new, modern coliving is coming to North Hollywood. Ollie at Noho, the first professionally managed and purpose built coliving community in North Hollywood, features 31 private coliving bedrooms across five brand new, thoughtfully designed apartments.

Ollie at NoHo offers a new way of living by combining convenience, comfort, community, and cost savings. Each brand new apartment is fully furnished and includes weekly apartment cleaning, ensuite bathrooms, in-unit washer and dryer, Wi-Fi, TV programing, social events, and all utilities in one monthly charge.

Located near the exciting NoHo Arts District, "Ollie at NoHo is all-inclusive coliving at its best," says Marla Posey, Ollie's Vice President of Operations and Experience. "The community responds to the largest concern of renters – affordability – while delivering on modern apartment features, location, amenities, services, and sociability all for one price."

The community also boasts an outdoor courtyard with BBQ, optional onsite parking, keyless entry, secured access, and the Ollie Living App that allows residents to submit maintenance requests, pay rent, interact with housekeeping, access their unit, and RSVP to events, all from their smartphone.

To take the guesswork out of finding roommates, Ollie partners with Bedvetter as a tool for new residents to match with roommates before moving in.

Ollie's President, Gregg Christiansen, is excited about the partnership with Six Peak Capital and AVO Capital Partners and recently stated, "We are excited to offer our housing as a service approach to Ollie at NoHo and thrilled to have partnered with the teams at Six Peak and AVO Capital, true-believers in the coliving concept."

Six Peak Capital is a privately held, vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and asset management firm that invests alongside institutional investors and private developers in purpose-built coliving real estate opportunities in the U.S.

AVO Capital Partners is a New York-based real estate investment firm that acquires and develops apartment communities and provides convenience and affordability to renters in markets that have favorable supply / demand dynamics, major employers, and positive demographic trends.

Ollie is a leading housing solutions platform that revolutionizes the living experience for renters through an "all inclusive living" experience that combines thoughtfully appointed furnished studios and suites with extraordinary lifestyle-relevant services and unique community engagement activities.

Contact: Ryan Murphy

Ollie

(248) 891-3403

[email protected]

SOURCE Ollie

Related Links

www.ollie.co

