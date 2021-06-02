Brand-New Phase 5 Now Open at Cinnamon Shore South To Meet Surging Demand

New Phase 5 home sites, starting in the $200,000s and located along parks, a new pool and a pond on the far north side of the village, joined a handful of sites in earlier phases for the May 29th release, along with the dozen homes that are currently under design review. Construction starts for these new homes are slated for 2022 at this $1.3 billion expansion of the original Cinnamon Shore community.

"We are thrilled that so many people have discovered the Cinnamon Shore lifestyle and want to be a part of our newest village on the Texas Coast," said Developer Jeff Lamkin. "Even before we can prepare the infrastructure to support construction, people are wanting to buy this coastal property. It's gratifying, and it's a testament to the very bright future of Cinnamon Shore and its expansion at 'South'."

Buyers secured participation in Saturday's release by making a Priority Reservation, enjoying exclusive pricing on the available properties. Future releases will be announced for summer 2021. "We are making homes and property available to the buyers just as soon as we can, thanks to the tremendous interest we're seeing," said Managing Broker Jodi Peters of Cinnamon Shore Realty.

The group of new homes offered over Memorial Day Weekend will be built by experienced and respected coastal homebuilders. With names like Lemonade, A Wave From It All and Splash Pad, the 12 homes range from 2,000-square-foot, cottage-style beach homes to a 5,700-square-foot,Gulf-front offering that's sure to become a landmark at South. More and more homes from acclaimed architects and builders will get green lights from the community's design review board to accommodate buyer interest.

Newly released Phase 5 features athletic fields, green spaces, a neighborhood pool, and a larger pool with restaurant and bar service, and it connects to the rest of Cinnamon Shore South via walkways that thread through yet-to-be-developed phases of this 300-acre, beachside community. Located 1.5 miles south of the original Cinnamon Shore, South will ultimately be three times as large. The new village broke ground in fall 2018 and boasts a roster of top Texas architects, builders and designers tapped to realize a master plan by Mark Schnell of Florida's Schnell Urban Designs. The tenets of New Urbanism guide the development—aiming to foster a return to traditional neighborhoods that feel friendly and walkable.

Future releases of homes and more sites in Phase 5 and in Phase 6 are coming soon. For more, call Cinnamon Shore Realty at 361-749-1851 or visit cinnamonshore.com/real-estate.

About Cinnamon Shore

Cinnamon Shore is a pedestrian-friendly planned community nestled behind the protective dunes on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast. It is the first new urbanism development for Sea Oats Group, which is fulfilling its vision of a traditional seaside village with a wide array of amenities and recreational facilities intertwined with beach cottages, luxury villas and vibrant town centers. Now comprised of two communities – the original, Cinnamon Shore North, and its new, 150-acre, Gulf-side expansion, Cinnamon Shore South – every detail of the master plan for both is designed to embrace the natural ambience of Mustang Island and the slow-paced charm of a walkable neighborhood. For more information, visit http://www.CinnamonShore.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CinnamonShore).

About Sea Oats Group

Port Aransas-based Sea Oats Group is one of the most successful developers of coastal properties in any market nationwide, including the Texas Gulf Coast, where the value of its beachfront portfolio is unequalled. The firm is dedicated to creating traditional neighborhood developments that provide residents with the highest possible quality of life, while preserving the integrity of the resort landscapes they occupy. By combining living spaces with retail areas in a walkable, connected plan, Sea Oats Group weaves together beautiful places to live, work and play. For more information, visit www.SeaOatsGroup.com.

