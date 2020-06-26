Brand New SANUK & GRATEFUL DEAD™ Collection Set for June 26 Release

Paying homage to Grateful Dead's enduring Bertha skull and rose imagery, the latest line showcases funky embroidered patches and tie-dye colorways. Sanuk's classic styles, including the Yoga Sling 2, Beer Cozy and Donna and Vagabond Sidewalk Surfer models, feature new patterns and colors, and joining the collaboration's stacked set list is Sanuk's Puff N Chill style, perfect for jamming out and keeping feet cozy. Retail prices range from $32-70.

"We are stoked to continue to pay tribute to this seminal band's vibrant energy with a fresh set of new patterns, designs and styles, all designed for turning on, tuning out and chilling out," said Seth Pulford, Director of Marketing at Sanuk. "Now more than ever, we are proud to honor and celebrate the legacy of a band that believed in the power of music to heal and affect positive change."

The third installment of the SANUK & GRATEFUL DEAD™ collection launches on June 26 on Sanuk.com and will be hitting retail stores in late August 2020.

For more information about the SANUK & GRATEFUL DEAD™ collection, visit www.sanuk.com starting June 26 or follow along on Instagram @sanuk #smilepassiton.

About Grateful Dead

Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted in to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record.

About SANUK®

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #smilepassiton

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

