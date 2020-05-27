Brand Safety Institute Announces First Graduating Class of Certified Brand Safety Officers

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brand Safety Institute (BSI), a nonprofit advertising industry initiative to strengthen the brand safety profession, today announced its inaugural graduating class of Certified Brand Safety Officers. The group includes dozens of executives who manage brand safety and related issues at the world's largest advertising agency holding companies, Fortune Global 500 brands, and major technology platforms. All of the executives have completed BSI's rigorous brand safety education program, including ten in-depth subject area modules.

"While most graduation ceremonies have been curtailed this year, this first BSI class will be marked by the advertising industry as a turning point in the professionalization of the field of brand safety," said Mike Zaneis, co-founder of the Brand Safety Institute. "BSI's inaugural graduating class has completed the rigorous certification process needed to demonstrate their deep knowledge and expertise around these topics, as they help their companies navigate the complicated brand safety challenges our industry faces today."

Executives awarded the certification include:

Justin Adler-Swanberg MediaMath



Kristin Anderson KPMG



Joe Barone GroupM



Rob Beeler Beeler.Tech



AJ Brown Twitter



Scott Cunningham Cunningham Tech



Christine Desrosiers Double Bagel Consulting



Abrahim Farraj NBC Universal



Harold Geller Ad-ID LLC



Rachel Glasser Wunderman



Marc Goldberg Stages Collective



Kelley Grover Deloitte



Chris Hallenbeck OpenX



Ted Holland Nelson Schmidt



Stacey Hultgren Pandora



Sam Hutchison BMO Financial Group



Matthew Katz FreeWheel Media Inc.



Roman Kuzmych MGID



Joshua Lowcock UM Worldwide



David Murnick Dentsu Aegis Network



Richard Murphy BPA Worldwide



Rachel Nyswander Thomas Trustworthy Accountability Group



Julia Pawling AIG



Shushma Ramachandra InMobi



Jeanine Ricci Lufthansa Group



Michael Sanders Bank of Montreal



Alexandra Sardarian Acoustic



Lane Schechter GumGum



Terri Schriver Bank of America



Erick Schwab Sylo



Sal Tripi Publishers Clearing House



Oliver von Wersch vonwerschpartner Digital Strategies



Eric Warburton Horizon Media



Linda Wiles SRP



kHyal fiZz Agency

The BSI curriculum has been developed in consultation with the BSI Board of Advisors, which includes more than two dozen industry leaders. The ten subject-area modules that encompass the curriculum include: Introduction to Brand Safety, Ad Fraud, Ad-Supported Piracy, Malware in the Digital Ad Supply Chain, Ad Adjacency and Brand Reputation, Verification and Viewability, Knowing Your Partners, Ad Quality and Customer Experience, Consumer Choice, and Role of the Brand Safety Officer.

"Brand safety is changing faster than ever, as global events force companies to reevaluate their policies, partners, and practices to safeguard their supply chains and protect their reputations," said Neal Thurman, Co-Founder of BSI. "This inaugural class of Certified Brand Safety Officers are leaders in our field and exemplify the best of the brand safety community, as they work to raise the standard of brand safety not only for their own companies but for their peers across the industry. We commend the members of this inaugural BSI class for their achievement and their dedication to this effort."

