Brand Safety Institute Announces First Graduating Class of Certified Brand Safety Officers
Inaugural Class Includes Execs from Largest Agency Holding Companies, Global 500 Brands, Major Technology Platforms
May 27, 2020, 11:37 ET
WASHINGTON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brand Safety Institute (BSI), a nonprofit advertising industry initiative to strengthen the brand safety profession, today announced its inaugural graduating class of Certified Brand Safety Officers. The group includes dozens of executives who manage brand safety and related issues at the world's largest advertising agency holding companies, Fortune Global 500 brands, and major technology platforms. All of the executives have completed BSI's rigorous brand safety education program, including ten in-depth subject area modules.
"While most graduation ceremonies have been curtailed this year, this first BSI class will be marked by the advertising industry as a turning point in the professionalization of the field of brand safety," said Mike Zaneis, co-founder of the Brand Safety Institute. "BSI's inaugural graduating class has completed the rigorous certification process needed to demonstrate their deep knowledge and expertise around these topics, as they help their companies navigate the complicated brand safety challenges our industry faces today."
Executives awarded the certification include:
Justin Adler-Swanberg
MediaMath
Kristin Anderson
KPMG
Joe Barone
GroupM
Rob Beeler
Beeler.Tech
AJ Brown
Scott Cunningham
Cunningham Tech
Christine Desrosiers
Double Bagel Consulting
Abrahim Farraj
NBC Universal
Harold Geller
Ad-ID LLC
Rachel Glasser
Wunderman
Marc Goldberg
Stages Collective
Kelley Grover
Deloitte
Chris Hallenbeck
OpenX
Ted Holland
Nelson Schmidt
Stacey Hultgren
Pandora
Sam Hutchison
BMO Financial Group
Matthew Katz
FreeWheel Media Inc.
Roman Kuzmych
MGID
Joshua Lowcock
UM Worldwide
David Murnick
Dentsu Aegis Network
Richard Murphy
BPA Worldwide
Rachel Nyswander Thomas
Trustworthy Accountability Group
Julia Pawling
AIG
Shushma Ramachandra
InMobi
Jeanine Ricci
Lufthansa Group
Michael Sanders
Bank of Montreal
Alexandra Sardarian
Acoustic
Lane Schechter
GumGum
Terri Schriver
Bank of America
Erick Schwab
Sylo
Sal Tripi
Publishers Clearing House
Oliver von Wersch
vonwerschpartner Digital Strategies
Eric Warburton
Horizon Media
Linda Wiles
SRP
kHyal
fiZz Agency
The BSI curriculum has been developed in consultation with the BSI Board of Advisors, which includes more than two dozen industry leaders. The ten subject-area modules that encompass the curriculum include: Introduction to Brand Safety, Ad Fraud, Ad-Supported Piracy, Malware in the Digital Ad Supply Chain, Ad Adjacency and Brand Reputation, Verification and Viewability, Knowing Your Partners, Ad Quality and Customer Experience, Consumer Choice, and Role of the Brand Safety Officer.
"Brand safety is changing faster than ever, as global events force companies to reevaluate their policies, partners, and practices to safeguard their supply chains and protect their reputations," said Neal Thurman, Co-Founder of BSI. "This inaugural class of Certified Brand Safety Officers are leaders in our field and exemplify the best of the brand safety community, as they work to raise the standard of brand safety not only for their own companies but for their peers across the industry. We commend the members of this inaugural BSI class for their achievement and their dedication to this effort."
About the Brand Safety Institute
The Brand Safety Institute is a digital advertising industry initiative to professionalize the work of brand protection. Through its research, education, and certification programs, the Brand Safety Institute gives ad industry executives the expertise and skills they need to minimize brand risks and capitalize on brand opportunities in the digital advertising supply chain. Through its Brand Safety Officer certification program, the Brand Safety Institute helps leaders set the highest standards for brand protection, learn new and emerging best practices, and build an industry-wide community of brand safety peers. More information about the Brand Safety Institute can be found at brandsafetyinstitute.com.
