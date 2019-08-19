Brand USA celebrates best in destination storytelling at ESTO 2019 with Inaugural Brand USA Video Storytelling Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, announced winners of the first-ever Brand USA Video Storytelling Award during the ESTO Destination Day Lunch. Brand USA President and CEO Christopher L. Thompson presented the awards to representatives from Destination DC and New Mexico Tourism Department in recognition of their compelling and inspiring video content.

In its inaugural year, the Brand USA Video Storytelling Award is an annual showcase of the best in video storytelling by destinations, attractions, and points of interest across the USA. The videos are featured on Brand USA's GoUSA TV network and offer travelers an inside glimpse into their destination's unique travel offerings and experiences.

"Tourists are more inspired to travel by video than ever before," said Christopher L. Thompson, Brand USA president and CEO. "Destination DC and New Mexico Tourism Department represent the very best in video storytelling for our industry. Their work serves as an example of innovation and creativity in delivering stories to global audiences and inspiring them to visit the US."

"We are thrilled to highlight Destination DC and New Mexico Tourism Department for their creative approach to inspire travelers to visit their unique destinations," stated Tom Garzilli, chief marketing officer of Brand USA. "GoUSA TV has elevated the ability of our partners to deliver powerful and entertaining visual stories that connect travelers to all the experiences the USA has to offer."

The panel of judges included the GoUSA TV team of brand storytellers who have experience in creating and identifying compelling storytelling on networks including: Animal Plant, BBC, Bravo, Canal+, CBS, Clear Channel, Condé Nast, Discovery Channel, Dreamworks, FX Network, HBO, NBC Universal, MTV, ITV, NBC, Showtime, Sine Weibo, Sky TV, Sundance, TLC, and WeChat.

About the Award-Winners

Destination DC "The Arts District, Washington, DC " Video Series

Culture is a unique lens by which to discover a destination and Destination DC used its creative voices to bring the city to life in its video series, "Explore the Arts District in Washington, DC." From colorful street murals and awe-inspiring exhibitions to stage productions ranging from hometown favorites to Hamilton, the nation's capital overflows with artistic experiences. Distinguishing itself from other cities in the USA, the Arts District reveals the best ways to experience theater, music, mural arts, dance, and museums in the city. Watch an episode from the five-part video series here.

New Mexico Tourism Department's "New Mexico True Stories" Video Series

In "New Mexico True Stories," the New Mexico Tourism Department showcased the very real and unique experience of the destination juxtaposed with stunning and quirky film techniques. From defining "earthship" to creating a truly sustainable living environment to enjoying the ultimate freedom of flying above the Rio Grande, New Mexico is a haven for the unexpected. From culture to art to cuisine and everything in between, New Mexico invites visitors to discover the holistic combination of people and nature. Watch an episode from the unexpected 13-part video series here.

For more information on the Brand USA Video Storytelling Awards and how to enter next year, email GoUSATV@TheBrandUSA.com.

About Brand USA

Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, was established by the Travel Promotion Act as the nation's first public-private partnership to promote the United States as a premier travel destination and to communicate U.S. travel policies and procedures to worldwide travelers. The organization's mission is to increase international visitation to the USA in order to fuel the U.S. economy and enhance the image of the United States worldwide. Formed as the Corporation for Travel Promotion in 2010, the public-private entity began operations in May 2011 and does business as Brand USA. According to studies by Oxford Economics, over the past six years, Brand USA's marketing initiatives have helped welcome 6.6 million incremental visitors to the USA, benefiting the U.S. economy with more than $21.8 billion in total economic impact and supporting, on average, nearly 52,000 incremental U.S. jobs a year.

For industry or partner information about Brand USA, visit TheBrandUSA.com. To discover more about the USA and the boundless diversity of American travel experiences and authentic, rich culture, please visit Brand USA's consumer website VisitTheUSA.com and follow Visit The USA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About GoUSA TV

Because every place has a story. GoUSA TV is a premier travel entertainment channel, available at your fingertips with no subscription, no fees and no logins required. Watch full episodes, documentaries and films, told from the diverse perspectives of real people across America. Download. Escape. Explore. GoUSA TV. GoUSA TV is available for download on your iOS or Android phone or on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

