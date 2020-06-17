BrandAid Pro Bono Program Launches to Positively Impact Brands Fighting COVID-19

Terri Goldstein, Founder/CEO of The Goldstein Group, started the program to support long-time colleagues and new businesses. "As my team and I pivoted to working from home, we knew that so many of our peers were staying to ensure vital supplies like OTC medicines remained available," Goldstein said.

"Businesses are transitioning to making sanitation supplies and personal protective equipment to help with the shortage—many of them small businesses and entrepreneurs," Michael Southworth, President of Elemerce, said. "These brands would need help starting up and reaching consumers," Southworth continued.

One BrandAid Pro Bono project, Splizz Essentials began manufacturing hand sanitizer in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the brand was using an old logo with no clear positioning. Nelson Yacoubian explained: "At a time when counterfeit safety products are risking health and safety, we launched an American-made brand that focuses on quality and FDA-compliance." The Goldstein Group created the Splizz logo, label design and wrote the brand's positioning while TGG's digital partner, Elemerce focused on building custom social media content.

SylvanSport normally makes innovative camping trailers, but when they identified a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), they transformed their supply chain to meet the need, launching a new division called SylvanSafe. Kara Errickson, Marketing Director for SylvanSport contacted BrandAid Pro Bono to help create a digital marketing blueprint. "We're moving forward with a comprehensive plan to provide PPE to those who need it most and BrandAid Pro Bono is a big part of that story. I'm thankful for everyone involved," Errickson said.

After an initial round of applicants, BrandAid Pro Bono is accepting new ones. "If your business helps in the fight against COVID-19 please reach out to us at brandaidprobono.com. As you help consumers, we want to help you," Goldstein emphasized. While the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on public health and the economy, BrandAid Pro Bono offers positivity in a difficult world.

SOURCE The Goldstein Group

