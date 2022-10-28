Branded Generics Global Market Report 2022: Strategic Partnerships Opening Avenues for Further Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Branded Generics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global branded generics market is expected to grow from $280.40 billion in 2021 to $303.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The branded generics market is expected to reach $414.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



North America was the largest region in the branded generics market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the branded generics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the growth rate of branded generics market. Chronic diseases are long-lasting sicknesses that often cannot be healed, however, they are curable and controllable. Chronic diseases are increasing due to the increasing use of tobacco products, poor nutrition, physical inactivity, excessive use of alcohol, and others.

Customers across the globe are more inclined toward branded generics to treat chronic diseases as they purchase them at a lower cost than usual medications. For instance, in September 2020, according to a research report published by American Action Forum, chronic disease prevalence and costs are rising in the United States.

They are expected to keep rising as the disease prevalence among children and young adults rises. Chronic disease is a serious healthcare problem since the rising cost of chronic disease in the United States totals $3.7 trillion annually, which is around 19.6% of the country's gross domestic product. Thus an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the demand for branded generics during the forecast period.



The strategic partnership is a key trend in the branded generics market. The companies operating in branded generics are entering into a partnership with relevant companies to leverage each other's resources and expand into new markets. In December 2021, Biocon Ltd, an India-based fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that develops affordable biosimilars, generic formulations & complex APIs, entered into a partnership with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals.

The partnership will open the door for Biocon's entry into the MENA area, which will now include Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Iraq. This will help create a robust worldwide portfolio of goods, either directly or through strategic alliances, to provide patients all over the world with access to inexpensive treatments. These medications' marketing authority will be held by Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, which is also in charge of their registration, importation, and promotion in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations. Tabuk Pharmaceuticals is a Saudi Arabia-based company that manufactures and markets branded and generic pharmaceutical products.



