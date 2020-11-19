Branded Strategic Hospitality Invests in Customer Engagement and Loyalty Leader Spendgo

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Strategic Hospitality, "Branded", a platform that invests and partners with early and growth-stage Hospitality Technology and Food & Beverage Innovation companies, announced today that it has added Spendgo to its portfolio. Spendgo is a commerce marketing platform specializing in customer engagement, loyalty, messaging and identity management for restaurants and retail.

In the current hospitality climate, loyalty has never been more important. Regular customers not only keep income steady but increase sales. An investment in a program that focuses on repeat guests is far less expensive and more attractive than the cost of acquiring new patrons, and on average, loyal customers spend 67% more than new customers. Spendgo gives businesses the omnichannel marketing tools to successfully engage, retain, and incentivize customers while seamlessly implementing with any POS system & Online platform.

As operators who are also investors, Branded only partners with companies that provide solutions to real operational problems and we have the unique ability to test and validate the technology platform in our own venues before investing.

"As an operator, customer retention and loyalty have always played an important role in our marketing programs, but connectivity and integration has always been a pain point. After testing and vetting Spendo, we were impressed with not only the ease of implementation, but the integration with our existing POS and native delivery platforms added more data and the ability to truly know and market to our customers." Said Branded Co-Founder and Managing Partner Michael Schatzberg.

Businesses that have been using the Spendo engagement platform sign up 12x more members per store saving an average of $28,000 in advertising costs. In addition, an industry leading 92% of Spendgo rewards are redeemed and 65% of customer sales have been attributed to loyalty members.

Spendgo's current top customers include, but are not limited to Blimpie, Dickey's BBQ, Cold Stone Creamery, Zoup Eatery and Branded Restaurants.

Branded will be working with Spendgo to sign new operators and build strategic partnerships with other technology companies with shared interests.

On partnering with Branded, Spendgo Founder & CEO Ivan Matkovic says, "Spendgo is a partnership-first organization and Branded's network has proven to be invaluable to accelerate partnership opportunities. Branded has been an incredible partner and we couldn't be more excited to be working with them."

About Branded: Branded Strategic Hospitality "Branded" is an investment & advisory company that leverages its ecosystem of hospitality venues, expertise, and deep relationships to influence, redefine and evolve hospitality technology and food & beverage innovation. www.brandedstrategic.com.

About Spendgo: Spendgo is a built for commerce marketing platform specializing in customer engagement, loyalty, messaging and identity management for restaurants and retail. Spendgo gives businesses the omnichannel marketing tools to successfully engage, retain, and incentivize customers while seamlessly implementing with any POS system & Online platform. For more information please visit www.spendgo.com.

