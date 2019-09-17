Brandfolder Launches Brand Intelligence: Advanced AI & ML For Marketers & Creatives

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brandfolder announced the launch of Brand Intelligence, a collection of proprietary, patent-pending, AI technologies built specifically to enhance marketing and creative teams' efficiency and workflows.

Brand Intelligence moves beyond the generalized AI/ML models currently being deployed in most of the digital asset management (DAM) space today–like Google Cloud's Vision and Amazon Rekognition–layering intelligence on top of them.

Brand Intelligence analyzes all creative assets behind the scenes and learns from users' habits over time. It adapts to users' workflow and applies brand-specific auto-tags to help stakeholders find content quicker, based on their natural search instinct. This process frees up time for more strategic projects versus administrative tasks like tagging and organizing content.

Jim Hanifen, Head of Product at Brandfolder, states, "Brand Intelligence's real differentiator is our ability to easily build ad-hoc models that are not just brand-specific, but also case-specific for each individual use case. When a DAM can surface content in a matter of seconds based on product-specific tags, there are real-world results–campaigns can be deployed quicker or up-to-date assets can be brought to market faster."

On top of that, Brand Intelligence predicts all asset performance within a Brandfolder and provides granular insights and performance-based metrics. Customers can then combine this data with ad-hoc models and third-party data to help creative and marketing teams create highly personalized campaigns.

In short, Brand Intelligence was developed:

To make AI and ML accessible for everyone, even marketers and creatives. The specialized models and features powered by Brand Intelligence are customizable to any use case.

To analyze and tag creative assets with customers' brands in mind. It adjusts to users' tagging habits behind the scenes and becomes smarter over time. No additional data scientists or specialized training is required.

To help people easily find and access assets. And with easier access to content, teams can reduce content duplication and waste. Brand Intelligence powers advanced search capabilities through natural language processing, which understands the real intent behind a search query—no complicated taxonomy or tagging glossary is required.

To work behind the scenes as an extension of a customer's team. Brand Intelligence takes on the tedious work of consistently tagging and smartly organizing customer's assets, so teams can work on complex projects that actually matter to bottom lines.

To contextualize creative choices through rich insights. Through asset scoring and analytics, creatives and marketers can continue creating the types of content that succeed while reevaluating those that don't.

To learn more about Brand Intelligence, visit brandfolder.com/brand-intelligence.

About Brandfolder:

Brandfolder is the world's most powerfully intuitive digital asset management (DAM) platform that enables marketers and creatives to centrally store, organize, create, manage, distribute, and analyze brand creative. Moreover, Brandfolder's proprietary machine learning and artificial intelligence technology, Brand Intelligence, empowers global brand leaders with critical data and actionable insights, better informing their creative strategy and development. Brandfolder currently provides brand executives actionable insights and distribution capabilities at global enterprises, including Papa John's, Weber Grills, Lyft, JetBlue, Manpower Group, Slack, TripAdvisor and more.

For more information, visit Brandfolder.com .

