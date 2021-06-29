BrandingBusiness Successfully Completes Foth Rebranding

After conducting intensive internal and external research, BrandingBusiness succeeded in helping Foth refresh its purpose statement and ensure its brand narrative, brand messaging, and visual identity spoke to a single audience in a unified voice across each business unit. Their updated brandline – "We solve our clients toughest science and engineering challenges" – also serves as their purpose. The initiative included a new logo design, an updated look and feel for Foth.com, and online brand ambassador training for every member of the Foth family.

The new Foth launched internally in early 2021, amid the disruption caused by COVID-19. To facilitate engagement among the online attendees, the Foth executive team arranged to have a box of branded products delivered to each employee's home, ensuring everyone would open a fun package during the virtual event.



An online launch for an external audience took place six weeks later and was equally well-received.



"BrandingBusiness' organized and disciplined approach to brand building was inspiring to be a part of. Their team is incredibly creative, highly engaged, and fun to work with," says Foth CEO Randy Homel. "We are seeing a great response to our brand both internally and externally. I hear our own members reciting our purpose statement virtually on a daily basis as it pertains to something we are doing in support of one of our clients. Externally, we are getting a great response, and our web measurement statistics are very dramatically up - only six weeks into our launch!"



According to Ray Baird, founding partner of BrandingBusiness, the feeling was mutual.



"We were initially disappointed that in-person events wouldn't be possible," he recalls. "But thanks to an excellent working relationship with Randy and his team, not to mention the enthusiastic embrace of the rebrand by every Foth employee, our virtual launch was an absolute success."



About BrandingBusiness



BrandingBusiness is a brand strategy and development consultancy that helps B2B companies establish, assess, and position transformational brands. The company views brands as strategic assets that are best leveraged by integrating brand strategy with business strategy. It offers a rigorous approach to brand building, engagement and design with programs customized for unique challenges and opportunities B2B companies face. Its founding partners are sought-after brand strategists who, over the past 25 years, have worked with American Airlines, Cisco, Elsevier, Huawei, Teledyne, Pacific Life, ABM Industries, Hitachi, Saint-Gobain, Tech Data, and First American, among other companies. BrandingBusiness has offices in Irvine, Calif., New York City and London.



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE BrandingBusiness