BrandJump Announces Expansion of Services in the Ecommerce Channel

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecommerce sales and marketing company BrandJump announces the launch of its new Amazon division as the ecommerce giant continues to gain momentum in the home furnishings category. By adding an Amazon-specific strategy to its suite of services, BrandJump is better able to create a comprehensive online strategy for its clients across the entire ecommerce channel.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Josh Walter and lighting industry veteran Jeff Skippon, the Los Angeles-based company has built a reputation for enhancing the online presence for their portfolio of brands across more than 50+ retail channels such as Wayfair, One Kings Lane, YDesign Group and Overstock. Exclusively specializing in home furnishings and décor, BrandJump works with manufacturers in multiple categories, including furniture, decorative lighting, textiles, outdoor living and accessories.

"When we started BrandJump, we observed that most internet retailers were being fragmentally managed by manufacturer sales representatives and were not being serviced properly," said Walter, CEO. "The opportunity for internet retailers to use technology to scale their efforts became apparent early on, and it quickly became clear to us that manufacturers needed to centralize the management of this emerging channel."

BrandJump develops and implements customized ecommerce strategies for their clients' brands and essentially acts as an ecommerce arm for their respective businesses. The ecommerce expert begins by recommending online channels that are an appropriate fit for the brands they represent and works with them to elevate their positioning in the areas of merchandising, creative content, and marketing. The objective is to maximize brand awareness and revenue in the online space.

"What makes us most unique is our in-depth knowledge of the ecommerce channel derived from a team of experts who originally came from the likes of Wayfair, Target, Amazon, YDesign Group, and One Kings Lane, to name a few," said Walter. "Our team has a deep understanding of how to align our clients' brands and their respective voices with each retailer's specific go-to-market strategy."

According to Walter, having successfully created strong partnerships with many of the leading online retailers for the home furnishings space, creating an Amazon-specific channel was a natural progression for BrandJump. Amazon captures 50 percent of total online purchases in the U.S., and 80 percent of consumers research products on Amazon before buying anywhere else. Amazon is also experiencing extraordinary and dramatic growth in the home furnishings category.

"Amazon is a complex and competitive marketplace, and only a thoughtful strategy will drive growth while minimizing conflict in other channels," said Walter. "While Amazon may not be a fit for all of our clients, our expertise brings a thorough understanding of the channel that helps guide our clients in making the most informed decisions for their brand."

SOURCE BrandJump

Related Links

http://www.brand-jump.com

