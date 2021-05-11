BrandMaker Research Shows Marketing Ops Critical to Effective Campaign Planning & Workflow Management

ATLANTA, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandMaker , the leading innovator in Marketing Operations and Marketing Resource Management solutions, today announced the second in a series of findings of its independent research study on experiences and attitudes of top marketing executives around marketing operations. The research found that outdated marketing processes are inhibiting workflow management and campaign planning and impacting the success of marketing programs.

The research, which surveyed more than 100 VP or C-level marketing executives at retail, financial services, and FMCG global companies, revealed that only two in five give their marketing operations solutions an A-grade and that marketing and campaign planning tops the list of planned marketing ops investments.

Campaign and Workflow Coordination Challenges Impact Marketing Success

BrandMaker research found that a staggering 90% of marketing teams believe their struggle with global campaign coordination impacts their marketing programs in the following ways:

Missed opportunities for seasonal or other time-specific programs [44%]

Difficult to quickly shift resources to respond to market changes [43%]

Localization is slow and adds significant delays to programs [41%]

Content creation is slow because of the time-intensive review process [37%]

When companies operate in four or more countries, these challenges are accentuated:

Localization is slow and adds significant delays to programs [57%]

Missed opportunities for seasonal or other time-specific programs [50%]

Content creation is slow because of the time-intensive review process [45%]

Difficult to quickly shift resources to respond to market changes [43%]

Marketing Leaders Want Campaign Management Improvement

Campaign management is a key area of improvement with 46% of marketing executives reporting they would like campaign management improvement to quickly deploy and adjust campaigns in response to market feedback and changes.

According to the BrandMaker research, marketing leaders view this as a critical function of their marketing ops team, with 73% indicating that the key responsibility of the marketing ops team is planning, developing, and implementing marketing campaigns [73%], and this is even more so in companies with 5,000 or more employees [80%].

Campaign Planning Tops List of Marketing Ops Investments

When asked to describe the effectiveness of their marketing ops solution, 60% only gave their solutions a grade C to F, citing the need for better integration, collaboration, and workflow tools. Marketing and campaign planning tops the list of 2021 marketing operations investments, with 60% of CMOs agreeing this a core area for investment.

50% of CMOs would like to invest in expanding automation of marketing functions, while 39% view optimization of workflows and resource allocation, a key area of investment. The latter is a more significant investment priority for larger companies with over 5,000 employees, with 53% wanting to invest in workflow optimization.

Said Mirko Holzer, CEO of BrandMaker: "Global marketing teams face increasing pressure to plan and implement effective campaigns while navigating today's fast-changing business landscape. To succeed, global marketers need to think differently, react immediately, and execute campaigns quickly. This requires both agility and effectiveness. Global marketing teams must collaborate from anywhere and be supported by systems that enable automated workflows, visibility, access to content, and real-time results, all from a single platform that ensures one version of the truth."

Research Methodology

A total of 100 qualified individuals completed the survey conducted by Dimensional Research. All were VP or C-level marketing executives at a retail, financial services, or FMCG company with more than 500 employees and all had responsibility for marketing operations.

About BrandMaker

BrandMaker is the leading SaaS provider of effective and scalable marketing operations (marketing ops) management solutions. BrandMaker delivers the visibility, control, and agility that enterprise marketers require to optimize their marketing operations. BrandMaker tames the complexity of multinational marketing campaigns, budgets and team workflows, enabling companies to work across borders, cultures, and silos for efficiency and value. Independent research firms recognize BrandMaker as a leader in marketing ops. More than 300 leading enterprises, including Deutsche Bank, BestBuy, and Daimler, trust its solutions to increase collaboration, efficiency, and performance of their marketing planning and execution. For more information, please visit www.brandmaker.com

For more information contact:

On behalf of BrandMaker: [email protected]

or at BrandMaker: [email protected]

SOURCE BrandMaker