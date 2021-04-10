Brandon Dawson Raises $250,000 For The Grant Cardone Foundation

MIAMI, April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a one-day Mastermind workshop for business owners and entrepreneurs, Brandon Dawson, CEO and co-founder of Cardone Ventures, raised $50,000 for the Grant Cardone Foundation and matched it with a $200,000 donation.

During a one-day Mastermind workshop for business owners and entrepreneurs, Brandon Dawson, CEO and co-founder of Cardone Ventures, donated $200,000 to the Grant Cardone Foundation.

Business owners and entrepreneurs gathered for the special Mastermind on March 15, 2021, at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort and Spa, hosted by Dawson and Grant Cardone, business partner and real estate mogul. Dawson and Cardone massively impacted the 10X community by guiding attendees on combating the current economic-political climate, aligning and inspiring their teams, and conquering the scaling abyss. From the stage, Brandon announced that any donation to The Grant Cardone Foundation would enable any attendee to directly ask a question. To show his support to the Grant Cardone Foundation, Dawson matched their 50k donations with an additional 200k for a total of 250k.

The Mastermind closed with Dawson handing a check for $200,000 to Cardone. These funds will provide mentoring and financial literacy education to adolescents in underserved and at-risk populations, especially those without a father figure.

About Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures helps individuals and business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson. Together, they help business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures' focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $50 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business.

About The Grant Cardone Foundation: The Grant Cardone Foundation is a national non-profit organization invested in helping youth in our communities reach their fullest potential. Entrepreneur and best-selling author, Grant Cardone, created the foundation as a result of experiencing the traumatic loss of his father when he was only 10-years-old. Growing up without a father figure in his life affected him emotionally, socially, and academically and so he has made it his mission to help young adults, who may need life and career guidance just as he once did. The foundation partners with community organizations, municipal agencies, corporations, and other non-profit entities to help deliver energy and educational resources to kids in need.

