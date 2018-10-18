Brandon Frere Believes in Strengthening Time Management Skills by Defining Mindset, Philosophy and Goals

PETALUMA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Time management skills are often used to define what is important, estimate the time it will take to finish tasks and prioritize and order the tasks that need to be done. For an entrepreneur, each aspect of time management can be subjective. Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises and other ventures, believes that entrepreneurs can resolve these subjective questions and develop their time management skills by developing their mindset, philosophy and goals.

"I suffered a severe injury when I was younger and that made me look to what was important to me," said Frere. "I realized I wanted secure passive income, I wanted my health and I wanted a company that would make history. When I decided what I cared about, I reverse engineered ways to accomplish those goals."

After an entrepreneur defines what is important to them, they begin to find answers on how to accomplish those goals. To develop a mindset, philosophy and goal, entrepreneurs may want to ask themselves the following questions to start this conversation:

What do I find important?

What do I like to do when I rest?

What do I do every day?

Which people would I like to affect with my work?

What do those people want or need?

What changes would I like to cause in others?

How do I measure progress for the answers to these questions?

If an entrepreneur can answer these questions and prioritize the answers, they may be able to find the mission, vision and values that will help define how they spend their time.

After an entrepreneur defines their mission, vision and values, they can assign every task based on how well it accomplishes these life goals in the long term. Any task should be judged first on whether it is accomplishing those goals. If a task isn't accomplishing any of the long-term goals, then the entrepreneur should get rid of the task.

If a task cannot be eliminated, it may be automated or delegated. Additionally, if the task is determined to be significant to their values, cannot be done autonomously and cannot be done by anyone else, only then should an entrepreneur care about importance and urgency of the task. If, after all this, the task still isn't urgent enough, it can still be delayed.

"Timing and time management are linked to a person's beliefs, motivation and mindset, just like all other things," said Frere. "When I realized this, I started focusing on being present, knowledgeable, open, aware, vulnerable and willing to be uncomfortable to accomplish my goals. When I decided that's what I cared for, I found ways to use my time to accomplish things in the ways that were most important to me."

About Brandon Frere

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His website, www.BrandonFrere.com, is used as a means of communicating many of the lessons, fundamentals and information that he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the often confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

