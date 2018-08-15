Brandon Frere Commends FTC on Stopping Phony Debt Collection Agency

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Frere commends the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for stopping Delaware Solution from collecting false debts. He admires how they were successfully able to analyze the situation, stop the offending organization and give fair repayments to the organization's victims. Frere, a successful CEO, runs his businesses with strict regulations and guidelines, in line with many federal practices, because he personally believes in doing right by the consumer.

Credit: R Gebbie Photography/Bigstock

When a student loan borrower exits their higher education studies, they are often charged far more than they expect and many feel that their debt further complicates their life. For many borrowers, the interest on the student loan repayments feels like an insignificant part of their debt. This is because many of them are unaware that their debt accrues interest while they are still in university. Even worse, many borrowers are unaware that there are alternative repayment plans that may be easier to pay off than the standard repayment method.

Many borrowers with high federal loans may experience a better repayment plan by applying for an income-driven repayment plan (IDR). By enrolling in an IDR, a student loan borrower may reduce their monthly payments to as low as 15 to 20 percent of their discretionary income and could obtain federal loan forgiveness after 20 to 25 years of remaining in the program. After starting an IDR, many clients may feel like they have removed the unnecessary expense of standard student loans and may find they are able to invest extra money into their lives.

About Brandon Frere

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His website, www.BrandonFrere.com, is used as a means of communicating many of the lessons, fundamentals and information that he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the often confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

BrandonFrere.com

Related Images

debt-collection-scams.jpg



Debt Collection Scams



Credit: R Gebbie Photography/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Brandon Frere's website

SOURCE Brandon Frere

Related Links

http://www.BrandonFrere.com

