Brandon Frere Explores Bottomless Bowls, Living Consciously and Limiting Social Media

PETALUMA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- How much time is too much time on social media? Are social apps designed to keep users endlessly scrolling? There is also the issue of FOMO, Fear of Missing Out, in which social media users develop envy and jealousy for their friends' lives. They scroll through images and make assumptions that everyone else but them is experiencing perfect relationships, vacations and careers. But this isn't real, at least not all of it. Entrepreneurs, on the other hand, don't have as much time as the average person to mindlessly scroll, which means they may need more help prioritizing their precious free time. If there are over a dozen apps to choose from, do they spend equal amounts on all of them or can they make smarter decisions about their screen time? Brandon Frere, serial entrepreneur and CEO of Frere Enterprises, offers his perspective on how leaders can best enjoy social media and truly live their best lives.

Brandon Frere

"Constantly checking social media seems like it can become an unhealthy habit," said Frere. "I am much more interested in what is happening in the world around me, in real time. Sure, I check social media occasionally to see what's going on and to stay up to date with friends and trends, but my main concern is what is happening right now with the people I actually know. The internet seems like a good place to get lost in what-ifs and maybes."

The internet is also a good place for "bottomless bowls." This phrase was coined by Tristan Harris, former Google Design Ethicist. Harris adapted the term from a Cornell professor, who discovered people will eat 73 percent more soup if they are served bottomless bowls. In terms of social media, news feeds are designed to auto-refill to keep users continuously scrolling, removing any reason for them to pause, reconsider or leave. Auto-refill is similar to autoplay on web-streaming apps. The point is that in both cases, the user suddenly may not be conscious that they are endlessly scrolling through hundreds of updates and photos or auto-playing through dozens of hours of shows and movies.

CEOs are busy people and they don't have time to waste on mindless scrolling for hours every day. In fact, the average person will spend more than five years of their life on social media in their lifetime. Watching TV was the only other activity that ranked higher at over seven years. So, what can an enlightened businessperson do to maximize their free time, yet stay connected with their loved ones, and not experience FOMO? Perhaps social media users and TV watchers can try reducing their consumption slowly over time. If social media is as addictive as they say, they can find a salve to help them quit it or at least reduce their usage. This could be in the form of a new hobby, such as rock climbing or stargazing. Or they could try apps that help reduce screen time.

"There aren't any simple solutions because we live in a complicated digital age," noted Frere. "But don't let that stop you from looking for ways to find what makes you a truly happy person and successful leader. I don't think you're going to find that on a single app or on TV. The real question to ask is: if you knew you were going to waste five years of your life on social media, what would you rather be doing instead? Then do it."

About Brandon Frere

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His website, www.BrandonFrere.com, is used as a means of communicating many of the lessons, fundamentals and information that he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the often confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

