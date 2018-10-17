Brandon Frere on How to Best Obtain Peak Employee Performance for a Thriving Company

PETALUMA, Calif., Oct 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees come and go, but a key employee leaving at an inopportune time can throw some unwanted kinks into the business dynamic. Avoiding having them leave can keep a business running smoothly, and keeping them happy often yields even higher results than previously given. Brandon Frere, successful entrepreneur and CEO of several companies, says that treating employees right is a core necessity as a servant leader and is the bare minimum of what it takes to make a company thrive.

When employees quit, they aren't usually quitting a job, but a management system. It would take a lot of time to retrain themselves for a new field which isn't in their best interest. More than likely, they're seeking a better job opportunity elsewhere. What does it take them to keep employees around, and even encourage future employees to seek employment at one company over another? The answer is one said over and over again: pay employees a living wage and compensate them for excellent performance and commitment to the company. "My employees come first and foremost in a business. They've chosen to support me and my work, and it's my job to repay them for their hard work," said Frere.

Regular performance reviews, like after a yearly anniversary or a month or so after a department transfer, are good times to talk about bonuses and pay raises. It shows not just an interest in how they're performing for the company, but that the business wants to see them do well inside and outside of their workplace. An employee who feels appreciated will have much higher performance output than an employee who feels they're being taken advantage of and is struggling to make ends meet.

While employees may not necessarily just casually ask the others in their department how much they are making, it only takes a few moments to look up online the average salary of similar positions at other companies. If an employee sees that they're making less than the local average, that's likely to leave a negative mark in their mind. No one wants to be taken advantage of, and if they feel that way for too long, it may mean jumping ship for a company they feel will actually take care of them. So, rather than risking employees quitting left and right and having to work with new hires continually, treat employees right. Even better, don't wait until an employee brings up the topic of a pay raise to give it to them. If a leader shows that they've noticed the hard work an employee does and is willing to take the time to tell them so and then give them a much-earned raise, it shows that that company is one worth investing their own time in.

"A business grows best when there's a clear community and goal in mind. Taking care of employees who take care of a business, that takes care of clients, who in turn feed back into the business is just part of the cycle of a thriving, not just surviving, business," said Frere.

About Brandon Frere

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His website, www.BrandonFrere.com, is used as a means of communicating many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information that he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the often confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

