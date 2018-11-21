Brandon Frere on the Importance of Leading in the Age of Isolation

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology is a welcome boon in the business world, but it's not without its downsides. Today, employees spend a good portion of their day using technology to communicate — even when they're sitting feet away from each other. The rise of remote and freelance work has also increased company dependence on instant messaging, email and other forms of digital communication. While these things are supposed to make communication more efficient, they have also been shown to increase isolation, loneliness and a lack of connection and loyalty to the workplace. As a business, it's essential to utilize technology to stay competitive, but is it possible to have the technology and still inspire a connection in and to the workplace? Brandon Frere, successful entrepreneur and CEO of several ventures, believes it is, but that leadership is even more essential in a time dubbed "the Age of Isolation."

"Culture counts for a lot in the workplace," said Frere. "Providing strong leadership and a positive culture can greatly help with any disconnect that technology may cause."

Having open collaboration by means of a shared task list allows employees to see what their co-workers are working on and makes it easier for them to assist each other and be accountable for sharing in the workload. Giving feedback is always important, both on an individual and team level, but stressing the work of the team allows people to feel like they are a part of something bigger than themselves. Encouraging team members to practice shared learning can also help lead to a more collaborative environment. Create a culture where employees support each other's learning by sharing articles, resources and notes with each other.

Coaching team members, rather than mentoring them, shows they have the support to be as successful as possible. Coaching provides clear, actionable feedback, whereas mentoring involves listening and making suggestions. Planning regular quarterly sessions can help them feel they have the resources available to grow as an individual and with the company as a whole. As a company leader, it's also very important to show vulnerability to employees. Being vulnerable about past mistakes or life events allows employees to see that their boss is an approachable, real person who is creating a safe space for communication.

"Detached employees won't be as committed to the company, their tasks or their co-workers," said Frere. "As leaders, it's your job and that of your management team to engage and inspire them to be connected."

About Brandon Frere

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His website, www.BrandonFrere.com, is used as a means of communicating many of the lessons, fundamentals and information that he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the often confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

BrandonFrere.com

