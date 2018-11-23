Brandon Frere: To the Victor Goes the Spoils, and the Credit to All Who Participated

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Working on various projects at all times means utilizing teamwork for the best result because it's really difficult to have just one person accomplish everything a business needs. Involving those other people means having multiple hands that excel in different areas to achieve the best end result. After all the hard work is done and a project is completed, Brandon Frere, successful entrepreneur and CEO of several companies, says there's still one last to be done.

"The final step of any project regardless of how it goes is giving credit when credit is due," said Frere. People usually aren't that hard up on saying who did what when things go poorly. When the results are positive, usually people are willing to give credit then, too. When the success is overwhelming, that's where things can get a little out of hand because people want to make themselves look the best. But denying people credit for the work they do, even if not falsely accredited, is lying by omission.

At face value this all makes sense to most people. But when work is done out-of-house, companies may be less inclined to share the information that it was a partner effort. Not because they don't want to acknowledge the hard work put in, but because of the concern of reputation that they didn't do the work themselves. The true damage done in this case is when the one who truly did the work comes out and can prove they did the work, and then the ones refusing to give credit suddenly have to explain themselves.

Acknowledging group efforts and not taking all the credit, like a manager saying they were the guiding hand to get everything done when it was truly the efforts of all involved that made it so great, is part of having a healthy work environment. "I wouldn't be anywhere near where I am if I didn't have the employees that have agreed to work with me. I believe in taking care of those who have said yes to helping me and company work towards goals," said Frere.

About Brandon Frere

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His website, www.BrandonFrere.com, is used as a means of communicating many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information that he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the often confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

