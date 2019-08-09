PRINCETON, W.Va., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon M. Lingenfelter, DO, PhD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as an OB-GYN at Brandon M. Lingenfelter, DO, PhD and Princeton Community Hospital.

A frontrunner in the field of medicine, Brandon M. Lingenfelter, DO, PhD specializes in providing superior care in all facets of women's health. He is a seasoned professional that has committed his life to providing clients with quality medical services that they deserve. Utilizing the latest innovations in medical technology, the Center for Obstetric and Pelvic Health offers a wide range of services to their clients including specializing in the areas of ultrasounds, birth control, pelvic pain, prenatal care, cool sculpting, urinary incontinence, endometrial ablation and more. Accepting all major insurance plans, the Center prides themselves on lending a compassionate approach to those they serve, with their clients as their number one priority.

With six years of experience in the field of Medicine under his belt, Brandon M. Lingenfelter, DO is commended for his contributions to the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Lingenfelter has attained extensive expertise in all facets of women's health.

While pursuing his educational endeavors, Dr. Lingenfelter attended the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg and received his Doctorate in Reproductive Physiology from West Virginia University in Morgantown.

When he is not working, Dr. Lingenfelter enjoys skiing and spending quality time with his wife and four children.

Dr. Lingenfelter dedicates this recognition to his parents, Tim and Lou Ann, his wife Megan, to Dr. Pugh, Dr. Ferry, and to Dr. Doughtery for all their wisdom and mentoring.

