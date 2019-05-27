Brandon Zemp Launches the 'BlockHash Podcast' to Discuss the Blockchain Industry
May 27, 2019, 16:30 ET
LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of this year, Brandon Zemp launched a new podcast focused on cryptocurrency and the emerging Blockchain industry.
Mr. Zemp believes that Blockchain's biggest issue is a lack of fundamental education and simplification. It's this barrier that makes it difficult for ordinary people to understand this emerging technology and use it on a daily basis.
To solve this problem, he decided to start a podcast called the BlockHash Podcast, taking the initiative on his own. Some of his previous guests include Pundi X Labs, Fort Galt, Brookland Partners, and many others. The show has quickly gained traction and aims to help educate students and small businesses on Blockchain. New episodes are released on a weekly basis, every Wednesday.
In 2017, Brandon Zemp graduated from college with his degree in Neuroscience and followed that up by writing a book titled "The Satoshi Sequence", which is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble online. He is currently 24 years old and is helping to pioneer Blockchain education.
If you would like to make a contribution to the BlockHash Podcast, you can do so by clicking here. Contributing is not necessary, but it helps Mr. Zemp keep his podcast Ad-FREE and consistent on a weekly basis.
