Brandon Zemp Launches the 'BlockHash Podcast' to Discuss the Blockchain Industry

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of this year, Brandon Zemp launched a new podcast focused on cryptocurrency and the emerging Blockchain industry.

Mr. Zemp believes that Blockchain's biggest issue is a lack of fundamental education and simplification. It's this barrier that makes it difficult for ordinary people to understand this emerging technology and use it on a daily basis.

Cover image for Brandon Zemp's podcast.

To solve this problem, he decided to start a podcast called the BlockHash Podcast, taking the initiative on his own. Some of his previous guests include Pundi X Labs, Fort Galt, Brookland Partners, and many others. The show has quickly gained traction and aims to help educate students and small businesses on Blockchain. New episodes are released on a weekly basis, every Wednesday.

In 2017, Brandon Zemp graduated from college with his degree in Neuroscience and followed that up by writing a book titled "The Satoshi Sequence", which is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble online. He is currently 24 years old and is helping to pioneer Blockchain education.

The BlockHash Podcast has 5-star reviews and is available on multiple podcast platforms.

