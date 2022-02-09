BrandSpark Announces 9th Annual Most Trusted Consumer Product Brands for 2022

Feb 09, 2022, 08:02 ET
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Earned Across 125 Consumer Product Categories Based on a National Survey of 14,718 Consumers
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Leading market research firm BrandSpark International, in partnership with Newsweek Magazine, today announced the 2022 winners of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards ("BMTA") for consumer products. The winners were selected based on a survey of 14,718 Americans who shared their thoughts on which brands they trust the most and reasons for that trust in 125 categories in which they have recently shopped.
With an ever-increasing array of options on shelf, the BMTAs aim to help shoppers make better purchase decisions. Shoppers use the instantly recognizable BMTA logo to know who the majority of other Americans trust the most, based on their experience of shopping for brands in that category. The BrandSpark American Trust Study revealed that across major shopping categories like food and home goods, learning that a brand is the #1 most trusted increases shoppers' intent to purchase even more than being the #1 seller. The credential's impact was viewed as being similar to receiving a recommendation from a friend or family member.
"The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards seal has been a visual reminder of trust leadership for 9 years," said Robert Levy, President, and CEO of BrandSpark International. "It underscores that the brand is perceived to be delivering highly on drivers of trust, helps build trust with new consumers and as well reminds current consumers when faced with alternative brand choices." Levy also underscores that "the BMTA winners are always identified by BrandSpark International using research survey best practice principles based 100% on an independent sample of shoppers who have recent experience in each category. We do not allow brands to employ their own social media or email databases to skew the voting based on whichever brands have the biggest reach."
Rising Cost of Consumer Goods and the Trust Paradigm
The BrandSpark American Trust Study revealed that the top 3 drivers of trust in consumer products are pricing, quality, and transparency, with 55% saying that their trust increases greatly when a brand improves pricing. The pandemic has put a strain on supply chains globally and out of stocks along with increased prices on the shelf may prompt consumers to seek out new brands to fulfill their value expectations, such as private label or value brands. "This emphasizes the need for trust leaders to re-evaluate their value propositions to consumers and maintain trust," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President at Best New Product Awards Inc. "Depending on the category and consumer expectations, this can include various marketing strategies that use the drivers of trust behind their brand to reinforce and validate any price premium", said Bellisario.
5 Notable Winners from the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
- The brand with the largest trust share and margin of trust in the entire study was heritage brand Arm & Hammer for the fridge deodorizer category.
- Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's) and Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima) successfully navigated important brand updates, even though many shoppers in the study still refer to the heritage branding.
- Private label brands gained in food & beverage with Walmart's Great Value and Kroger Brand joining Kraft, Tyson, and Campbell's as the 5 brands cited for increasing consumers' trust in the past year.
- Olay gained trust from more consumers than any other beauty brand for offering premium performance at an affordable price.
- Lysol topped all other household brands with major gains in 2022, trusted for keeping homes safe and healthy through effective disinfecting.
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2022 winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com, and contact us for more information on any category.
|
BABY & KIDS
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Baby Food
|
Gerber
|
Baby Formula
|
Enfamil / Similac (TIE)
|
Baby Laundry Detergent
|
Dreft
|
Baby Lotion
|
Johnson's Baby
|
Baby Monitor
|
VTech
|
Baby Wash / Shampoo
|
Johnson's Baby
|
Baby Wipes
|
Huggies
|
Booster Seat
|
Graco
|
Breast Pump
|
Medela
|
Child Home Safety Products
|
Safety 1st
|
Children's Cough Medicine
|
Tylenol
|
Children's Thermometer
|
Braun
|
Children's Vitamins
|
Flintstones
|
Diapers
|
Pampers
|
Dolls
|
Barbie
|
High Chair
|
Graco
|
Infant / Toddler Car Seat
|
Graco
|
Jogging Stroller
|
Graco
|
Standard Stroller
|
Graco
|
Toys
|
Fisher-Price
|
BEAUTY, COSMETICS, AND SKINCARE
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
BB Cream
|
Maybelline / Covergirl (TIE)
|
Body Lotion
|
Jergens / Aveeno (TIE)
|
CC Cream
|
IT Cosmetics
|
Concealer
|
Maybelline / CoverGirl (TIE)
|
Eye Cream
|
Olay
|
Eyebrow Makeup
|
Maybelline
|
Eyeliner
|
Maybelline
|
Face Cream
|
Olay
|
Face Wipes
|
Neutrogena
|
Foundation
|
CoverGirl
|
Hair Removal
|
Nair
|
Lip Color
|
Revlon
|
Lip Gloss
|
Burt's Bees
|
Lipstick
|
Revlon
|
Makeup Remover
|
Neutrogena
|
Mascara
|
Maybelline
|
Micellar Water
|
Garnier
|
Nail Polish
|
OPI / Sally Hansen (TIE)
|
Natural Cosmetics
|
bareMinerals
|
Night Cream
|
Olay
|
Pore Strips
|
Biore
|
Self Tanning
|
Jergens
|
Toner
|
Neutrogena
|
FOOD & BEVERAGE
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Artisan Flatbread
|
Stonefire
|
Bacon
|
Oscar Mayer
|
Beer
|
Budweiser
|
Better-for-you Frozen Meals
|
Lean Cuisine
|
Coffee
|
Folgers
|
Cooking Stock/Broth
|
Swanson
|
Dairy Free Cheese
|
Daiya
|
Eggs
|
Eggland's Best
|
Frozen Fish
|
Gorton's
|
Frozen Pie Shells
|
Pillsbury
|
Green Tea
|
Lipton
|
Hard Seltzer (Alcoholic)
|
White Claw / Truly (TIE)
|
Mayonnaise
|
Hellmann's
|
Pancake & Waffle Syrup
|
Pearl Milling Company
|
Pancake Mix
|
Pearl Milling Company
|
Pasta Sauce
|
RAGÚ
|
Peanut Butter
|
Jif
|
Pork
|
Smithfield
|
Poultry
|
Tyson
|
Prepared Mashed Potatoes
|
Idahoan
|
Protein Bar
|
KIND / Clif (TIE)
|
Rice
|
Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's)
|
Soup
|
Campbell's
|
Vodka
|
Smirnoff
|
Whiskey
|
Jack Daniel's
|
HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Adult Incontinence
|
Poise
|
Allergy Eye Drops
|
Visine
|
Bar Soap
|
Dove
|
Blood Glucose Monitor
|
OneTouch
|
Blood Pressure Monitor
|
Omron
|
Cold Sore Remedy
|
Abreva
|
Contact Lens Solution
|
Bausch & Lomb
|
Dry Shampoo
|
Dove / Batiste (TIE)
|
Electric Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
|
Fiber Supplement
|
Metamucil
|
Hair Regrowth Products
|
Rogaine
|
Headache Relief
|
Tylenol
|
Manual Toothbrush
|
Oral-B / Colgate (TIE)
|
Men's Body Wash
|
Dove Men+Care
|
Men's Shaving
|
Gillette
|
Men's Skin Care
|
Dove
|
Mouthwash
|
Listerine
|
Nasal Spray
|
Flonase
|
Pain Relief Patch
|
Salonpas
|
Probiotic Supplement
|
Culturelle
|
Shampoo & Conditioner
|
Suave
|
Sunscreen
|
Coppertone
|
Teeth Whitening
|
Crest
|
Topical Cough Suppressant
|
Vicks
|
Topical Pain Relief Cream/Gel
|
Icy Hot
|
Upset Stomach Relief
|
Pepto Bismol
|
Women's Body Wash
|
Dove
|
Women's Shaving
|
Gillette
|
Workout Supplement
|
GNC
|
HOME, HOUSEHOLD & PET
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Air Freshener Spray
|
Febreze
|
Antibacterial Hand Soap
|
Dial
|
Bathroom Tissue
|
Charmin
|
Candles
|
Yankee Candle
|
Cookware
|
Farberware
|
Dish Soap
|
Dawn
|
Dishwasher Detergent
|
Cascade
|
Dishwasher Rinsing Aid
|
Finish
|
Dryer Sheets
|
Bounce
|
Fabric Refresher
|
Febreze
|
Fabric Softener
|
Downy
|
Flea & Tick Prevention
|
Frontline
|
Fridge Deodorizer
|
Arm & Hammer
|
Insect Control
|
Raid
|
Laundry Detergent
|
Tide
|
Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning
|
Tide
|
Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash)
|
Downy
|
Laundry Stain Remover
|
Shout
|
Laundry Wrinkle Protection
|
Downy
|
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
Paper Towel
|
Bounty
|
Plug-in Air Freshener
|
Glade
|
Single Serve Coffee Maker
|
Keurig
|
Stand Mixer
|
KitchenAid
|
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
Vacuum
|
Shark
|
Washer / Dryer
|
Whirlpool / Maytag (TIE)
|
Weighted Blanket
|
Tranquility
How winners are determined
14,718 American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2022 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).
About BrandSpark International
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches. BrandSpark's affiliate, Best New Product Awards Inc., runs major awards programs the Best New Product Awards and the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and Shopper Army, a digital shelf platform providing the most trusted incentivized Ratings and Reviews for brands.
Newsweek Media Partnership
BrandSpark has partnered with premier media brand Newsweek to shine a bright light on these award-winning brands. The partnership will include features of the winners, targeted communications to readers, and unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards logo includes the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.
Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the claim or logo.
SOURCE BrandSpark International
Share this article