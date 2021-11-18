BrandStar Named Advertising Agency of Record for Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandStar, a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, has been engaged by the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation (Levan Center) as its advertising agency-of-record.

The Levan Center is a public-private partnership between NSU and Broward County, acting as an economic and education development engine linking the South Florida innovation ecosystem.

Services to the Levan Center will be developed and executed by Beacon, the advertising & marketing agency arm of the BrandStar family of companies. The diverse scope of services will include using multiple digital assets and strategies to develop brand awareness, campaign development, marketing strategy and support, social media, paid media, and digital UI/UX. To support the collaborated mission and vision of the Levan Center, BrandStar will also be donating upwards of $100k in additional pro-bono services.

The Levan Center supports the business founder's journey from birth of an idea through successful exit or global expansion providing programs, events, and wraparound services to entrepreneurs and early-stage startups for the buildout and scaleup of their business. The 54,000 sq. ft. facility includes incubator and accelerator programs, co-working and meeting space, technology certification programs, specialized workshops and seminars, and professional networking social events.

"We are so honored to be a strategic part of this revolutionary enterprise of business innovation," says Mark Alfieri, CEO and Founder, BrandStar. "As fellow visionaries and creators, we are looking forward to furthering the Levan Center's vision as a business incubator that benefits all of South Florida."

"Our mission is to link the South Florida innovation ecosystem by acting as a collision station for entrepreneurs, academia, industry, government, funders, wraparound services, and professional networks," said Dr. John Wensveen, Chief Innovation Officer, NSU and Executive Director, Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation. "We look forward to partnering with BrandStar on this exciting journey."

About BrandStar

BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, marketing agency, and content exchange platform. Offering everything a full-service marketing firm provides, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people's lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we have succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com .

About Beacon

For brands expecting positive marketing results, Beacon, a BrandStar Company, is a full-service marketing and ad agency with a team of diverse individuals who have been on both sides of business transactions; recognizing the importance of transparency and partnership. Beacon helps brands understand what their marketing and advertising efforts are doing to their bottom-line and then goes above and beyond to produce real, quatifiable results. For additional information, visit www.brandstarbeacon.com

About Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation

The Alan B. Levan NSU Broward Center of Innovation is a public-private partnership between Nova Southeastern University (NSU) and Broward County housed at NSU. The center is an economic and education development engine for Greater Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, and South Florida focused on innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. Customized programs, events, and wraparound services support the Founder's Journey (Ideate, Incubate, Accelerate, Post-Accelerate) from the birth of an idea through successful exit or global expansion of a company incorporating four pillars. For more information , please visit nova.edu/innovation .

