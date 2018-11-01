Brandt makes major expansion into specialty transportation equipment sector with Camex acquisition.

"This is an exciting acquisition for us as Camex is a world-class company with the largest inventory of industry-specific transportation equipment in the business, " says Brandt President and CEO, Shaun Semple. "The combination of these two strong organizations guarantees unrivalled value for our customers and secures our place as the #1 provider of specialty transportation equipment in the industry."

The Camex name (C – Canada, A – America, MEX – Mexico) has been synonymous with excellence in custom truck rigging and on-highway specialized trailers for over 25 years. Camex products are in demand across North America and the company is a leader in the oil & gas, mining, pipeline, infrastructure, municipal and environmental sectors.

The result of this acquisition is a new Brandt Group of Companies division called Brandt Truck Rigging & Trailers. This new division carries on the proud Camex tradition of supplying premium-quality specialty transportation solutions for industry.

The Camex name lives on as a product brand for the specialized transportation equipment that the company manufactures, rents and sells; continuing to deliver the outstanding dependability and performance that customers have counted on for over 25 years.

The Camex staff, with its outstanding reputation, dedication to excellence and track record of superior service in the industry is a strong addition to the Brandt team.

"We couldn't be more excited about becoming a part of the Brandt organization," adds Camex Chief Operating Officer Sue McGregor. "It ensures that Camex customers will continue to receive the same great products and services that we've always been proud to offer them, but now with the addition of the tremendous value and heavy industry experience that Brandt brings to the table."

As a result of this acquisition, Canadian companies will now enjoy one-stop access to Brandt and Camex's combined lineup of products and services and unmatched customer support infrastructure at the current Camex location as well as at Brandt branches across Canada.

This acquisition includes three buildings – a 71,000 sq/ft sales and service facility and two others – totaling 150,000sq/ft, situated on a 26-acre property located at Hwy 16 and Hwy 625, near the Edmonton International Airport.

The deal with Camex officially closed on November 1, 2018.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies - headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada - is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Developments Ltd., and Brandt Tractor Ltd. - the world's largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment dealer. Brandt has over 50 locations in Canada and the US, over 2300 employees and a growing international audience; serving the construction, forestry, agriculture, rail, mining, steel, and energy industries with unique custom products. Brandt is one of Canada's largest privately-owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Members of Canada's 50 Best-Managed Companies.

SOURCE Brandt Tractor Ltd.

Related Links

www.brandttractor.com

