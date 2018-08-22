BrandTuitive Renames Fast-growing ZenCash to Reflect Its Commitment to Responsible Privacy™

The white paper that originated this project outlines a foundation of privacy, not for harmful purposes, but to give a choice of privacy in various activities such as financial transactions, chatting, web access and much more to come. Horizen CEO, Rob Viglione, feels that "Privacy is freedom. In a digital environment where people are increasingly skeptical, Horizen will give them control of their digital footprint." Horizen is much more than just a cryptocurrency but also a platform on which endless applications can be built.

Through its proprietary research process, BrandTuitive revealed the immense respect constituents hold for the Horizen team. They are known as a highly professional group that's building a sound roadmap and honoring promised milestones. Additionally, their transparency has created trust in the project in an industry that has received considerable press coverage for being questionable. "Rob and the team's dedication and long-term vision to use this technology for the good of people around the globe instantly endeared us to this brand project," said Jeanine Debar, president at BrandTuitive. "We knew from our first meeting that there was something special going on there."

In addition to renaming, BrandTuitive developed the brand positioning and messaging platform for Horizen communicating their vision to harness technology to give a voice to those who would otherwise be silenced. A new tagline, Bringing privacy to life, was launched with the new name and positioning.

About BrandTuitive

BrandTuitive is a full-service branding and marketing agency based in New York City. They believe in revealing the truth of brands to understand how they uniquely fulfill the needs of their constituents. Those strategic insights are then delivered in powerful brand messaging and results-driven creative. From global powerhouse brands to quickly emerging startups, BrandTuitive's clients range across a wide variety of industries. For more information visit www.brandtuitive.com.

CONTACT: Todd Brenard, 646-790-5708, todd.brenard@brandtuitive.com

SOURCE BrandTuitive

Related Links

https://www.brandtuitive.com

