Brandwatch Unveils Integrated Consumer Research Product at Annual User Conference

CHICAGO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Brandwatch – the $100m leader in social intelligence – previewed its new Consumer Research flagship product to an audience of 500 brands just six months after its merger with Crimson Hexagon. The reveal took place at Brandwatch's annual Now You Know conference which brings together the best and brightest minds in social and consumer data.

The product demonstration of Brandwatch Consumer Research showed how an entirely new powerhouse is bringing together the best technologies from both merged companies, with Brandwatch's famously intuitive front-end liberating Crimson Hexagon's widely-respected machine learning and best-in-market historical data archive.

"This isn't just a merged product – it's better than anything else on the market because we're innovating as we bring the technologies together," said Bex Carson, Chief Product Officer of Brandwatch.

At the product keynote in Chicago, Carson and Brandwatch founder and CEO Giles Palmer jointly unveiled a new product strategy integrating the company's assets in Brandwatch, Crimson Hexagon, Buzzsumo, Vizia and its latest acquisition Qriously into a unified consumer intelligence suite.

"Buzzsumo is the leader in content marketing intelligence. Brandwatch and Crimson are leaders in social intelligence. Qriously is leading innovation in mobile polling. Nobody else has this combination of technologies and can give customers this depth and breadth of insights into their business questions and challenges," said Palmer. "Market research is a $40bn business and its future is combining different data types, faster, more intelligently. Our intelligence suite is giving customers a 360-degree picture by doing exactly this."

Concluding the product keynote, Chris Kahler, CEO of new acquisition Qriously, wowed the Chicago audience with a live demo of real-time survey functionality, showing how Brandwatch clients will be able to bring in targeted insights directly from participating consumers, all into their Brandwatch integrated intelligence suite.

With the solid progress in product innovation, today marks the moment that the Crimson Hexagon identity is sunsetted and the firm moves forward as a single, integrated organization under the Brandwatch brand, with 39 of the Fortune 100 as clients, a staff of more than 500 worldwide and offices in 10 locations.

"This marks the start of our new phase as a business – we're incredibly excited to show our customers more in the coming months about how they will power their most important brand and marketing decisions with us," said Palmer.

About Brandwatch

Brandwatch is the world's pioneering digital consumer intelligence suite, helping over 2,000 of the planet's most admired brands and agencies including Unilever, Walmart and Dell to make insightful, data-driven business decisions.

The company has made three acquisitions to date: PeerIndex (2013), BuzzSumo (2017) as a standalone content marketing platform, and Qriously (2019) to diversify its voice of the customer data offering. Additionally, the company was bolstered by its merger with Crimson Hexagon (2018) to create the most comprehensive, AI-powered social intelligence solution.

Brandwatch has offices around the globe including Brighton, Boston, New York, London, San Francisco, Berlin, Stuttgart, Paris, Sydney and Singapore.

